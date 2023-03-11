Timothy J. Bird, 36, Sunbury

Timothy J. Bird, 36, of Sunbury, Pa., passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 5, 2023.
Timothy was born in Lewisburg on Oct. 10, 1986, and raised in Northumberland, Pa. He was the son of Kathleen A. (Sims) Bird, Winston OR and Thomas M. Bird, of Northumberland, Pa. He attended CW Rice Secondary School in Northumberland and graduated from Shikellamy High School in 2005. He also attended Penn Tech College in Williamsport and SUN Area Technical & Vocational School in New Berlin with a certificate in Collison & Autobody Repair.
Timothy loved the outdoors, especially kayaking on lakes with his mother and sometimes waiting hours to capture the perfect picture, jet skiing on the Susquehanna or any lake in his vicinity, looking for sea glass with his aunt on Presque Isles in Erie, Pa., hiking to numerous waterfalls and lookouts over hills and mountainsides to take in the breathtaking vistas and views. He was also very passionate about photography and carried his camera everywhere. Tim especially loved landscapes, hawks, osprey, golden and bald eagles. He loved to photograph waterfalls throughout the country, especially in the Asheville, N.C., area and along the Blue Ridge Parkway. While in Asheville, Tim developed friendships with two locals, Jonathan and Elijah, who showed him what true southern hospitality was all about. Another one of his favorite pastimes was his love for music and attending concerts of his favorite artists with friends and family. Tim loved his cat, Buddy, who he rescued, spoiled, and took extra special care of. Tim enjoyed working on vehicles and owned a successful business, Sinking Bridge Automotive, in Lewisburg, where he rebuilt vehicles and always lent a helping hand to friends and family. Anyone could call Tim at any time (day or night), and he would always assist in any way he could. In addition to his own business, he worked in the automotive industry in several management positions in Reading, Pa., and Asheville, N.C., furthering his expertise and knowledge in his field. He was a member of the East End Fire Company, Sunbury, and Union County Sportsman's Club in Millmont, PA.
Survivors include his mother and father; stepbrother Christopher (and his wife Courtney); a niece and nephew, several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents George and Eleanor Sims; paternal grandparents James and Nancy Bird, and his beloved father figure and friend, to whom he looked up to and greatly respected, Scott A. Bartman.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
Donations can be made in Timothy’s memory to Cherished Cats, 230 Market Street, Lewisburg, PA 17837.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to Timmy’s Facebook Friends who deserve a Pulitzer Prize for the exceptional portrayal of the true character and person Tim was. You are the true journalists.
Arrangements are by the Blank Funeral Home, 395 State Street, Sunbury, Pa.