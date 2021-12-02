Timothy L. Spickler, 70, of Lock Haven, entered into rest Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh.
He was born Dec. 31, 1950, in Danville, a son of the late Clyde and Florine (Bowersox) Spickler.
Tim graduated from West Snyder High School, and was a member of Grace Reformed Church, Troxelville.
Surviving are brother and sister-in-law, Roger and Dianna Spickler of Lewisburg.
A private graveside will be held in Troxelville Union Cemetery. The family will provide flowers.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
