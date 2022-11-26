Timothy M. Reichwein, 51, Sunbury

Timothy M. Reichwein, lovingly known to many as “6”, 51, of N. Eleventh Street, Sunbury, passed away suddenly on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at his home.
He was born Sept. 27, 1971, in Sunbury, a son of the late Leo A. Reichwein and Carol E. (Mattes) Reichwein. Tim attended Shikellamy schools.
Tim was a talented artist who owned and operated Axonic Inkworks Custom Tattoo Studio, Sunbury. His talent will live on in the tattoos on all of his clients, first-timers and those who visited him again and again to get new ink.
He loved motorcycle riding and spending time with his brothers. Tim loved his family and friends. He was an avid Ohio State University and Las Vegas Raiders football fan. Tim enjoyed attending concerts especially of his favorite bands; Slipknot and Stone Sour.
Tim is survived by his daughter, Sky E. Reichwein of Sunbury; his friend, Tammy Stuck of Sunbury; his sister and brother-in-law, Dawn E. and Charles A. Foreman of Burke, Virginia; two brothers and one sister-in-law, Bernard J. "John" Reichwein of Williamsport, Thomas J. and Ashley L. Watts of Northumberland, and a niece and nephew.
Friends and family may visit on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut Street, Sunbury. A luncheon will take place immediately following at the Sunbury #1s, S. 3rd St., Sunbury.
Interment will be in Northumberland Memorial Park at a later date.
Contributions in Tim's memory can be made to a memorial fund for his daughter Sky C/O Northumberland National Bank, Front St, Northumberland.