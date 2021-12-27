Timothy Scott Walker, 57, of Milton, entered into rest Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021.
He was born Oct. 17, 1964, in Lewisburg, a son of the late Neil R. Walker and Jeanette L. (Hauck) Walker.
He was a graduate of Mifflinburg High School class of 1984.
Tim was a big Steelers fan. He made arrowheads, and took care of his mother while she was in the nursing home prior to her passing.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Timothy’s memory may be sent to Prevent Suicide Pennsylvania, P.O. Box 33, Wernersville, PA 19565.
To share in Timothy’s online memorial, please visit www.adamofh.com.
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.