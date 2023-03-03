Tina A. Harner, 55, of Park Road, Selinsgrove, passed away Thursday, March 2, 2023, at her home.
Tina was born June 11, 1967, in Sunbury, a daughter of the late George F. and Mary Jane (Walt) Bailey.
On Aug. 15, 1992, she married Burnie T. Harner who survives.
She was a 1985 graduate of Selinsgrove High School and a 2017 graduate of Indiana Wesleyan University.
Tina was a great musician, proficient in seven instruments. She also enjoyed scrapbooking, crocheting, bowling, traveling, spoiling her cats and attending Orioles and Nationals games. She was also an advocate for other cancer patients and encouraged them every step of the way.
In addition to her husband she is survived by her aunt, Shirley Renninger; two uncles, Bill Troutman and Larry Walt; cousins and their families.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Harold Bailey.
Friends and family may visit Thursday, March 9, from 6 to 8 p.m. at her church, the Augustaville Wesleyan Church, 2548 PA-890, Paxinos, and again Friday, March 10, from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 11 with her pastor, Rev. Greg Clendaniel officiating.
Interment will be in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.
In lieu of flowers donations in Tina’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 16 N. 4th St., Minersville, PA 17954.
Arrangements are by the Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.