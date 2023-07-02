SHAMOKIN DAM — Beyond the youth baseball field, picnic pavilion and playground area of Weller Park, just off 11th Avenue, what seems to really draw people in is the adjacent Stark Dog Park.
Dave Ferry, of Selinsgrove, brings his dog there to enjoy the fenced-in areas for large and small dogs.
“Yogi loves coming to the park,” Ferry said, noting the picturesque bridge spanning a small creek and the woodland on the other side. “He likes going over the bridge. I especially like that, many times when we come here, he’s the only one in the park.”
Dylan Holmes, of Shamokin Dam, also likes to stop by Weller Park with his son, Darius, 3, and their dog, Kai, before going to work in the morning.
“It’s very kid and dog friendly,” Holmes said, adding that Shamokin Dam is a nice, quiet place to raise a family. “The people are very friendly. You’re able to have a conversation with anyone.”
Thousands of people drive right through Shamokin Dam every day without realizing it, but for the people who live and work there, it’s a community of peaceful neighborhoods and thriving businesses.
“For the most part, the residents are very approachable and friendly,” said Ed Hovenstine, borough manager. “We have unique neighborhoods. It’s an affordable place to live and a good place to have a business.”
Manning the cash register at Old Trail Tackle & Sports, Carl Shingara ticked off the things he likes about Shamokin Dam.
“All the people we have come in contact with are very good people,” he said. “The mayor is a good guy. The police force is on the ball. The zoning laws support small businesses. Mifflinburg Bank is great. That means a lot because most of the banks around here are huge. They’ve been very supportive.”
Noting that along with the variety of merchandise they sell, Old Trail Tackle & Sports repairs fishing rods and ties all their own fly-fishing flies. He added they have accounts with many local businesses, including Tractor Supply and the nearby Evangelical Community Hospital clinic.
“It’s good to have if you get a hook in you,” Shingara said.
Dreese’s Produce has been a mainstay in the Colonial Village Plaza, home to Traditional Homecare, Villa Teresa Pizza, Miracle Ear, One Main Financial, Rent-A-Center, Dollar General, China House Buffet, DCR Nutrition, C.A. Reed Party Supplies and Gator’s Guns.
Cindy O’Hora, who stopped by Dreese’s to pick up some flowers, said Shamokin Dam has a small-town feel.
“I like to patronize small businesses, certainly this (produce) stand,” she said as she loaded flowers into her car. She added, “I think there are a lot of civic-minded people here, people who care about their community. And that impresses me.”
Dave and Brenda Herbert have lived in their Shamokin Dam home for 49 years and appreciate the quiet neighborhood where they’ve formed lifelong friendships. Dave served on the borough council for 12 years, and as president for four years. He pointed out weekly, seasonal and recycling pick-ups and the low taxes in the borough as good reason to choose to live there.
“A lot of people don’t realize when they move here how well people are taken care of,” he said, adding that he also enjoys the convenience of living so close to a number of businesses while enjoying a quiet neighborhood. “There’s a nice comfort level in being here.”
Brenda enjoys walking at the nearby Susquehanna Valley Mall and the convenience of having grocery stores like Aldi and Giant nearby, and they both praised the local universities for providing a number of entertaining events throughout the year.
Kerry Shirk grew up in Shamokin Dam and his family ran a business there for almost 60 years. Now retired, he works part-time at the Shops on Old Trail, owned by Lucinda and Emily Marks and housed in the building where his own business, The Picture Place, once operated.
“I am working part-time back where it started,” Shirk said. “Shamokin Dam is a friendly town and feels like home.”