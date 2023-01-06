Who is George Santos?
The New York congressman-elect said he was of Jewish ancestry. False.
He said his grandparents escaped the Holocaust. Never happened.
He said he graduated from Baruch College, worked for Goldman Sachs and that four of his employees died in the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Fla. All lies.
At this point, it would be easier to list the times Santos actually told the truth, rather than trying to document his growing list of falsehoods and obfuscations. His soon-to-be constituents can be forgiven if they aren’t sure for whom they actually voted.
“I’m not a fraud,” Santos told the news station WABC. “I’m not a criminal who defrauded the entire country and made up this fictional character and ran for Congress.”
A fraud is exactly what he is, and now federal and state officials are investigating whether he broke any laws involving his finances and the lies he told on the campaign trail.
If we have one hope for 2023, it is that it is the year that political lies start to have real-world consequences for those who spread them. Let us make 2023 the Year of the Fact.
We say the facts do matter.
While we continue to be greeted each day with new details of Santos’ fabricated background, let’s give thanks to the tiny weekly newspaper that set the ball rolling by exposing much of it before the election.
Long Island’s North Shore Reader started peeling back the layers of Santos’ lies in September, calling into question his meteoric rise.
“Interestingly, Santos shows no U.S. real property in his financial disclosure, although he has repeatedly claimed to own ‘a mansion in Oyster Bay Cove’ on Tiffany Road; and ‘a mansion in the Hamptons on Dune Road,’” the paper wrote. “For a man of such alleged wealth, campaign records show Santos and his husband live in a rented apartment, in an attached rowhouse in Queens.”
The solidly Republican paper went so far as to endorse Santos’ Democratic opponent in last November’s elections. Without the North Shore Leader, Santos’ lies may have gone unchallenged.
“Local journalists are kind of like having beat cops walking the street,” Tim Franklin, associate dean and professor at the Medill School of Journalism told the Washington Post. “Just as good beat cops can help keep a neighborhood safer, the presence of local journalists help keep our politics more honest and our government more accountable.”
If we want 2023 to be the Year of the Fact, we all need to invest in the local journalism that brings those facts to light.
— THE (NORTH ANDOVER, MASS.) EAGLE-TRIBUNE