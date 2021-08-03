We use our temporomandibular joint, better known as TMJ, every day for acts such as chewing, swallowing, talking and yawning. Though we may take it for granted when it’s working well, we become much more aware of its importance when it’s not.
In 52-year-old Sunbury resident Stephanie Sterner’s case, signs of temporomandibular joint dysfunction (TMJD) came long before a formal diagnosis in 2018.
She traces a probable onset of her problem back to her 12th birthday, when she fell while roller skating and broke multiple teeth. She also has what she calls a “tiny mouth” and thinks that could have been a cause as well, along with habits such as teeth grinding and biting her nails.
“Throughout my life, I had spent a lot of time in the dental chair,” she said, “getting fillings and eventually root canals, crowns and extractions.” She later received a top partial dental plate.
She said coming to her diagnosis of TMJD was a slow process, and symptoms began with a middle ear infection, which was treated with antibiotics by her family doctor.
“It was some time before I realized what had been happening had been ongoing for many years,” she said.
Symptoms and causes
Beth Carr, physical therapist and owner of Carr Physical Therapy Center in Northumberland, specializes in TMJD cases. She said problems in the TMJ or craniomandibular area are common and can affect all ages. Problems can include not just issues with the joint itself, but also muscular and ligamentous issues, postural imbalances, and dental problems.
Dr. Timothy Storm, Geisinger oral and maxillofacial surgeon, confirmed that the diagnosis of TMJD has come to include not only disorders of the joint itself, such as degenerative and other kinds of arthritis, fractures of the mandible, tumors and cancer, but it can also be used to describe conditions affecting the muscles that are responsible for moving the jaw.
TMJD, he said, often affects daily living with pain around the jaw, ear pain, or headaches.
According to Carr, “Symptoms can be varied and complex and can include pain at the TMJ and facial area, locking, ear pain, tinnitus, tooth pain, difficulty opening the mouth, pain with eating and chewing, headache, neck pain, and miscellaneous referred pain.”
Storm said the TMJ generates more force per mass than any muscle in the body. A dysfunction of that powerful joint encompasses a wide range of ailments. Those with TMJD may experience myofascial pain often caused by overuse, tense posturing (such as hunching shoulders while typing or holding the neck down while looking at your phone), eating too many chewy foods, and clenching or grinding teeth, otherwise known as bruxism.
This last cause is likely to stem from someone dealing with anxiety or depression, or are under a lot of stress at work or home. Storm said it “can cause actual pain and tightness of the jaw muscles,” and could actually “make one more susceptible to degenerative joint disease in the future.”
Carr added that causes can also include growth and development, breathing issues, occlusal discrepancies, skeletal imbalances, and neurological issues.
Because of how wide ranging TMJD is, “It’s hard identifying any one issue that causes it,” Storm said, but it is common for a lot of people to have some kind of TMJD symptoms, most sub-acute.
However, there are things that could be more acute reasons for the onset of TMJD, such as a fracture or bruising of the joint, caused by something like a car accident, assault, bike accident or sports injury in which someone gets hit on the chin.
Well over half of Storm’s TMJD patients, though, experience more of the chronic jaw pain. He said he treats more women than men for the dysfunction, which could be tied to many of his patients experiencing osteoarthritis — degeneration to which women are more prone.
Treatment
According to Chelsea Howe, PT, DPT, clinic director of Phoenix Physical Therapy in Sunbury, TMJD is “more common than just what we see,” since “Many people do not seek treatment right away.”
But Storm encourages people experiencing pain that could be TMJD to talk to their general dentist or primary care physician, who if necessary can make a referral to an oral surgeon.
“It’s always good knowing what’s causing your pain,” he said, “and how to treat it if it does get worse.” Sometimes, he said, a person may be able to simply treat it on their own by over the counter medication or habit modification. A dentist can treat early TMJD systems, he said, by making an occlusal splint or nightguard to help protect the joint and muscle from grinding and other habits.
“Not every patient who has pain needs to be treated by a major surgery,” Storm said. For those dealing more with muscle versus joint problems, surgery could actually make their muscle tightness worse.
In many cases, he said, “Our conservative, nonsurgical treatments are effective. What has actually turned into a very big part of our practice is having our TMJD patients get physical therapy, rather than just having them do basic opening exercises, because of how effective that physical therapy can be for some people.”
Carr has seen those results firsthand at her practice. She said physical therapy can play an important role in helping patients with TMJD.
“Physical therapy treatments address joint mobility, muscle trigger points, muscle imbalances, postural issues, spinal imbalances, neuromuscular problems, and parafunctional behaviors,” Carr said, adding, “A differential diagnosis is made at the time of a physical therapy evaluation and a specific treatment plan is made to address the problem areas.”
The type of treatments a patient might receive through physical therapy could include manual therapy techniques, modalities, neuromuscular re-education, postural re-education, and exercises, she said, with goals that include restoring range of motion and mobility, resolving pain, reducing muscle hyperactivity, improving posture, spinal mobility and stabilization, and restoring function of the craniomandibular area.
“Treatment often needs to be combined with other interventions such as orthodontics, dental interventions, use of splints, medications, surgery, advanced prosthodontics, and botox,” Carr said.
Howe said she typically incorporates “exercises to correct posture of the cervical spine, stretches, and hands-on techniques to help relieve any muscle tightness within the muscles and modalities, such as electric stimulation and heat.”
Knowing how to treat TMJD, Storm said, requires first knowing the individual’s unique situation.
“I break it up into muscle or joint problems,” he said. Muscle-related issues typically do not require surgery, but could be helped more through things like physical therapy, night guards, and medications — sometimes even medications that can be injected directly to relax a sore or spastic muscle. However, he said, if the problem is coming for someone who is “chronically under stress or anxiety and that’s not being managed, the muscle treatment might be limited.”
If a person’s TMJD trouble is stemming from the joint itself, surgical treatment is often necessary. Storm said about 10 to 15 percent of his TMJ practice falls within this category. Types of surgery can include arthrocentesis, arthroscopy, arthroplasty, and total joint replacement. According to Storm, “For a patient who has shown bad symptoms of advanced arthritis or bone infusion or some pathology inside the joint, the only treatment is taking out the bad bone.”
After her diagnosis in December 2018, Sterner attempted physical therapy, but was not getting any better. An x-ray showed some arthritis in her neck and cervical spine. She also was fitted for a mouth guard. But she had little results. A CT scan image of her joint was later sent to a company that produced a new joint — one made of titanium, since it was discovered Sterner was allergic to nickel and some other metals.
After a long wait, she finally underwent an arthroplasty with prosthesis procedure on July 27, 2020 at Geisinger Medical Center — one of the few hospitals, she said, where the surgery can be performed. She said it took nine hours.
Prognosis
After her surgery, Sterner said she developed dry eye and had to undergo various difficult treatments and therapies to correct it. She also developed swelling in her eustachian tubes. This past May, she had surgery to correct a droopy eye.
“I will continue to need special care with oral surgeons and dentists, likely for the rest of my life,” Sterner said. However, she has found strength in others who have faced similar trials.
“I have met many through Facebook medical support groups where we share our experiences and information about various treatments with others throughout the world,” she said.
While Sterner’s is a fairly exceptional case, Storm said there is much that can be done today to help patients with TMJD. What matters most for a good outcome is identifying the etiology of the problem in each individual.
According to Howe, “Generally, people do well with therapy and get some relief in their symptoms. Full movement may return, but they may have remaining popping of the jaw and will need to always be cautious with certain things such as eating apples or chewing gum.”
But overall, with so much treatment available to those suffering with TMJD, Carr said, “The prognosis is often very good with people returning to a pain-free lifestyle.”
“Research and technology continues to guide us with the best treatments and outcomes,” she said.