When the Jewish New Year begins this evening, the customary liturgy is full of exaltations about God, the Divine Ruler of the Universe. Two of the ways we are told to do this is by raising our voices, blowing the shofar — the ritual ram’s horn — and singing praise. But we are also told to pay attention to the “small, still voice” within us that connects our actions with Divine wisdom.
In the mid-90s, singer Joan Osbourne had a hit song that asked: “What if God were one of us? Just a stranger on the bus, trying to make his way home.” This song is running through my head as I prepare for the intense period of celebration, contemplation, and worship that unfolds over the next several weeks. In times of challenge, like we have been facing in the last several years, many people have turned to their faith in a divine ruler for support. But for some, the grief of the pandemic and the injustices of the world lead to feelings of betrayal, abandonment, and rejection of the existence of a divine force.
The period of these holidays gives Jews a focused time to navigate all of those feelings and perhaps find ourselves in the myriad of teachings about the nature of what divinity is and is not in our tradition. These teachings are predominantly rooted in the idea that God does not take a human form. Rather, it is a force in the universe that we cannot see or hold, but we might feel its presence. The concept of God is like the concepts of wind or love. We can see the impact of those things, but we cannot point to a solid entity named “love” or “wind.” The fact that we use anthropomorphic descriptions in discussing God is a product of our need to understand and categorize our world. We are limited by the parameters of our language. “God” is simply above and beyond our mere human vocabulary; so we do the best we can. Because of those limitations, we trust in God as if we did, in spite of evidence to the contrary.
Which brings me back to Joan Osbourne’s question: What if God were one of us? There is a religious parable told in many different traditions that teaches that if we treat the person sitting next to us as if they were a means for salvation, in spite of the uncertainty of that as a possibility, our actions would bring about salvation. If we acknowledge that inside of each living thing is a kernel of the force of creation — which many of us will name God or something similar — then listening for that small, still voice allows us to recognize our partnership in making Divine wisdom manifest in our world. May all those who are celebrating have a sweet, healthy, and abundant New Year.
Rabbi Nina H. Mandel leads Congregation Beth El in Sunbury.