Tod “Cleever” M. Steese, 61, of Mifflinburg, entered into rest Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at home peacefully in his sleep. Putting his life into “words” feels like an impossible task. With a personality like his and the number of lives he impacted, the only word that I keep repeating is love. He loved so many people so strongly and was loved in return by many. To know him, was to love him.
He entered the world on July 5, 1960, in Lewisburg, a son of the late Ralph “Pap” J. and Belva “Bep” K. (Shirk) Steese. Cleever was employed as a truck driver at Schnure’s Disposal Service of Mifflinburg and loved spending his time volunteering within his community. He was raised in Mifflinburg and had a profound impact on the community just as much as it also impacted him. Cleever was a 1978 graduate of Mifflinburg High School. He had been a volunteer with the ambulance and the Mifflinburg Hose Company services since he was 16 years old. Tod was also a member of the Mifflinburg Borough Council. He recently retired after 30 years as a basketball official, which he loved. He was very passionate about assisting with the Mifflinburg football team and was also on the coaching staff for the Mifflinburg baseball team. The only football team he would ever possibly love more than Mifflinburg was Penn State. He was a leader, mentor, and friend to many people and he loved his family and especially his grandchildren so very much. His loud laughter, strong hugs, and larger-than-life smile and personality are forever embedded in many hearts.
Tod was a God-loving man and a member of Christ Wesleyan Church, Milton. He was known to greet everyone with a smile and a hug. He loved helping with security and youth ministries at his church as well.
Surviving are one daughter and son-in-law, Bethanie and Josh Allen of Allenwood; one son and daughter-in-law, Kyle and Amanda Steese of Milton; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Earl and Donna Steese of Mifflinburg, and Stephen and Suzi Steese of South Carolina; one sister, Nadine Noone of West Milton; and three grandsons, Braxton Allen, Beau Allen, and Carter Steese.
Through the sudden loss of my father, I hope we are reminded of how short life can be but there is peace and hope in a heavenly reunion for all one day. No one can ever replace my dad’s hugs and love but we can rely on one another and Jesus to hold us and mend us through our heartache. Dad always told the baseball players to “bring it in” …let’s all “bring it in” for each other. He would have loved that.
Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, at Christ Wesleyan Church, 363 Stamm Road, Milton, where the funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20, with the Rev. Brandon Mestach officiating.
Burial will be in the Mifflinburg Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Mifflinburg Hose Company, 325 Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, PA 17844.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.