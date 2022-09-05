SCHEDULE
TODAY
HIGH SCHOOL
Golf (all at 3:30 p.m.)
Central Mountain at Selinsgrove
Sugar Valley Rural Charter at Milton
Girls Soccer
Juniata Christian at Northumberland Christian. 3:30 p.m.
Line Mountain at Selinsgrove, 7 p.m.
Danville at Midd-West, 7 p.m.
North Schuylkill at Shamokin, 7 p.m.
Girls Tennis (all at 4 p.m.)
Selinsgrove at Central Mountain
Mifflinburg at Lewisburg
Williamsport at Shikellamy
Jersey Shore at Milton
Cross Country (4:15 p.m., unless noted)
Central Columbia, Shamokin, Williamsport at Southern Columbia
Hughesville, Lewisburg, Shikellamy at Warrior Run
Danville, Loyalsock vs Central Mountain (at Lock Haven University)
Midd-West, Milton, Selinsgrove vs Bloomsburg (at Bloomsburg University), 5 p.m.
Jersey Shore, Mifflinburg, Montoursville at Mount Carmel, 5 p.m.
Field Hockey
Wyoming Valley West at Shikellamy, 4:30 p.m.
Susquenita at East Juniata 4:30 p.m.
Line Mountain at Muncy, 4:30 p.m.
Warrior Run at Benton, 4:30 p.m.
Lewisburg at Lake Lehman, 6 p.m.
Newport at Greenwood, 7:15 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Bloomsburg at Shikellamy, 4:30 p.m.
Meadowbrook Christian at Walnut Street Christian, 5 p.m.
Juniata Christian at Northumberland Christian, 5 p.m.
Central Mountain at Warrior Run, 6 p.m.
Line Mountain at Susquenita, 6:15 p.m.
Greenwood at East Juniata, :30 p.m.
Milton at Central Columbia, 7 p.m.
Lewisburg at Loyalsock, 7 p.m.
Selinsgrove at Millville 7 p.m.
Central Mountain at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
East Juniata at Sugar Valley Rural Charter, 5:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
HIGH SCHOOL
Golf
Warrior Run vs Montoursville (at Williamsport), 2:30 p.m.
Williamsport at Lewisburg, 3:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Danville, 3:30 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Shamokin, 3:30 p.m.
Central Columbia at Midd-West, 3:30 p.m.
Shikellamy at Milton, 3:30 p.m.
Cross Country (Girls Only)
Greenwood at Juniata, 4 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Midd-West at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Lewisburg at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Shikellamy at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.
Milton at Jersey Shore, 4:30 p.m.
Line Mountain at Millersburg, 5 p.m.
Field Hockey
Mifflinburg at Bloomsburg, 5:30 p.m.
Midd-West at Central Columbia, 7 p.m.
Warrior Run at Southern Columbia, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE
Field Hockey
Susquehanna at Dickinson College, 4:30 p.m.
Men’s Soccer
Susquehanna at Lycoming College, 7 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
Dickinson College at Susquehanna, 7 p.m.
Women’s Volleyball
Franklin & MArshall College at Susquehanna, 7 p.m.