SCHEDULE

TODAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Golf (all at 3:30 p.m.)

Central Mountain at Selinsgrove

Sugar Valley Rural Charter at Milton

Girls Soccer

Juniata Christian at Northumberland Christian. 3:30 p.m.

Line Mountain at Selinsgrove, 7 p.m.

Danville at Midd-West, 7 p.m.

North Schuylkill at Shamokin, 7 p.m.

Girls Tennis (all at 4 p.m.)

Selinsgrove at Central Mountain

Mifflinburg at Lewisburg

Williamsport at Shikellamy

Jersey Shore at Milton

Cross Country (4:15 p.m., unless noted)

Central Columbia, Shamokin, Williamsport at Southern Columbia

Hughesville, Lewisburg, Shikellamy at Warrior Run

Danville, Loyalsock vs Central Mountain (at Lock Haven University)

Midd-West, Milton, Selinsgrove vs Bloomsburg (at Bloomsburg University), 5 p.m.

Jersey Shore, Mifflinburg, Montoursville at Mount Carmel, 5 p.m.

Field Hockey

Wyoming Valley West at Shikellamy, 4:30 p.m.

Susquenita at East Juniata 4:30 p.m.

Line Mountain at Muncy, 4:30 p.m.

Warrior Run at Benton, 4:30 p.m.

Lewisburg at Lake Lehman, 6 p.m.

Newport at Greenwood, 7:15 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Bloomsburg at Shikellamy, 4:30 p.m.

Meadowbrook Christian at Walnut Street Christian, 5 p.m.

Juniata Christian at Northumberland Christian, 5 p.m.

Central Mountain at Warrior Run, 6 p.m.

Line Mountain at Susquenita, 6:15 p.m.

Greenwood at East Juniata, :30 p.m.

Milton at Central Columbia, 7 p.m.

Lewisburg at Loyalsock, 7 p.m.

Selinsgrove at Millville 7 p.m.

Central Mountain at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

East Juniata at Sugar Valley Rural Charter, 5:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Golf

Warrior Run vs Montoursville (at Williamsport), 2:30 p.m.

Williamsport at Lewisburg, 3:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Danville, 3:30 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Shamokin, 3:30 p.m.

Central Columbia at Midd-West, 3:30 p.m.

Shikellamy at Milton, 3:30 p.m.

Cross Country (Girls Only)

Greenwood at Juniata, 4 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Midd-West at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Lewisburg at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Shikellamy at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.

Milton at Jersey Shore, 4:30 p.m.

Line Mountain at Millersburg, 5 p.m.

Field Hockey

Mifflinburg at Bloomsburg, 5:30 p.m.

Midd-West at Central Columbia, 7 p.m.

Warrior Run at Southern Columbia, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE

Field Hockey

Susquehanna at Dickinson College, 4:30 p.m.

Men’s Soccer

Susquehanna at Lycoming College, 7 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

Dickinson College at Susquehanna, 7 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball

Franklin & MArshall College at Susquehanna, 7 p.m.

