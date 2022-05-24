Todd Matthew Brouse, 45, of Middleburg, entered into rest Monday, May 23, 2022, at his residence surrounded by family.
He was born Feb. 27, 1977, in Danville, the son of Ralph “Bill” and Mary (Stauffer) Brouse of Kratzerville. On June 12, 2013, he married the former Trishia Marie Moyer, who survives.
He was a graduate of Selinsgrove High School class of 1995, and earned an associate’s degree from the Pennsylvania College of Technology.
Todd worked as a landscaper for Gardens and Bloom Landscape and Design in Bloomsburg.
Todd was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. He was very creative and enjoyed woodworking, doing crafts and cooking. He was also known to like a good party with family and friends.
Surviving in addition to his loving wife, Trishia, are three children, Mackenzie Yetter, Zackary Yetter, Ryan Yetter; two brothers, Brian Brouse of Bloomsburg, Chris Brouse and companion Nikki Hook of Middleburg; nieces and nephews, Dakota Brouse and wife Amanda, and their daughter, Luna Brouse, Sky Hook and her companion Derek Will and their daughter, Peyton, Rachel Brouse, and Lauren Van Deusen and husband Josh and their son, Lucas. Also, surviving is his beloved Lab, Frankie.
He was preceded in death by his beloved Lab, Miles.
There will be no services at this time. A life celebration gathering is being planned and will be announced at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Todd’s memory may be sent to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.
