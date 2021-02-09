Tommy N. Soles, 74, Beaver Springs

Tommy N. Soles, 74, of Snyder Avenue, Beaver Springs, passed away Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his family.
He was born Dec. 16, 1946, in McClure, a son of the late James and Rosaline (Will) Soles. On Feb. 10, 1968, he married Doris J. (Abramovich) Soles, who survives.
Mr. Soles was a 1965 graduate of West Snyder High School.
After high school, he served in the U.S. Navy from 1966 to 1970.
Tom worked at Beavertown Cast Stone, now API, for 35 years in the steel shop.
He attended the Beavertown God’s Missionary Church.
In his spare time, he enjoyed attending yard sales, going to the flea market, gardening, feeding the birds, refinishing furniture. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing, however, he loved spending time with his family most of all.
Surviving in addition to his wife are one son, Aaron Soles; one daughter and son-in-law, Carol and Walt Worek; two granddaughters and spouses, Desiree and Adam Ewig and Megan and Jarad Kratzer; great-grandchildren, Gavin Herman, Lillian Jean and Harper Rose Kratzer; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Fred and Delores Soles, Jim and Judy Soles and Rick and Susie Soles; three sisters and one brother-in-law, Betty Mackneer, Arlene Ellinger and Brenda and Mike Chesney; one brother-in-law, Paul Anderson; one sister-in-law, Lorraine Abramovich; and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Friends and family will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9 at Beavertown God’s Missionary Church, 1693 Creek Road, Middleburg, where the funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, with Rev. James Plank officiating.
The family requests that CDC guidelines for masks and social distancing be followed.
Burial will be private in the Adamsburg Cemetery.
Arrangements are by the Pheasant Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown.