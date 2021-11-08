Tony L. Trawitz, 36, of Kissimmee Road, Middleburg, passed way unexpectedly, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at his home.
He was born Dec. 11, 1984, in Lewisburg, a son of Earleen A. (LaPorte) Trawitz of Middleburg and the late Jeffrey Trawitz.
Tony was a graduate of Midd-West High School.
In his spare time he enjoyed hunting, fishing and anything that involved being outdoors. He also loved going to the races and was the crew chief for his nephew’s cart racing.
Surviving in addition to his mother are his step-father, Jeffrey Dock; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Christopher and Melissa Trawitz and Bo and Courtney Trawitz; nieces and nephews, Makenzie Callender, Christopher Trawitz Jr., Miranda Walters, Gracie Trawitz, Max Trawitz, McKenzie Wagner and Austin Dock; great nieces, Mya Callender, Adalyn Callender and Kinsley Trawitz who was also his goddaughter; numerous aunts and uncles; and his dog Bella.
He was preceded in death in addition to his father by his step brother, Jeremy Dock.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family at a later date.
Arrangements are by the Pheasant Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown.