The Associated Press
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young passed for five first-half touchdowns and even ran for 100 yards and a score in No. 1 Alabama’s 55-0 opening victory over Utah State on Saturday night.
The Crimson Tide began their quest for national title redemption with a not unexpected start-to-finish domination of the six-touchdown underdog Aggies (1-1). Less anticipated: Young’s runs.
Known primarily as a passer with a penchant for scrambling and buying time, Young flashed his running ability more than he ever did last season, including a 63-yarder down the left sideline. He also spread the ball around to Alabama’s new set of playmakers, with two touchdown passes to both Georgia transfer Jermaine Burton and Traeshon Holden and some handoffs to Jahmyr Gibbs.
Young ran five times for 100 yards after netting zero yards thanks to sacks last season with a previous long run of 16 yards. He also completed 18 of 28 passes for 195 yards before exiting one drive into the second half following his TD run.
Gibbs, a much talked about transfer from Georgia Tech, flashed his speed with a 58-yard run on the first play after the half. He finished with 93 yards on nine rushes.
His backup, Jase McClellan, caught a pair of TD passes.
Alabama outgained the Aggies 559-136 in total yards.
No. 6 Texas A&M 31, Sam Houston 0
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Haynes King threw for a career-high 364 yards and three long touchdowns to lead No. 6 Texas A&M in a game that included an almost three-hour weather delay.
King, who was named the starter last week after beating out two others in camp for the job, threw touchdown passes of 66, 63 and 43 yards.
No. 8 Michigan 51, Colorado State 7
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Cade McNamara had a lackluster performance that was made moot by a dominant defense as No. 8 Michigan routed Colorado State.
The Big Ten championship winning quarterback started the opener and is scheduled to sit at the beginning of the Hawaii game next week when J.J. McCarthy gets a shot to take the first snap. McNamara started 1 of 5 and finished 9 of 18 for 136 yards.
No. 9 Oklahoma 45, UTEP 13
NORMAN, Okla. — Dillon Gabriel passed for two touchdowns and ran for another and No. 9 Oklahoma rolled past UTEP for Brent Venable’ first career victory as a head coach.
Venables was a full-time assistant for the previous 26 years in stints at Kansas State, Oklahoma and Clemson.
No. 10 Baylor 69, Albany 10
WACO, Texas — Blake Shapen completed 17 of 20 passes for 214 yards and two touchdowns as Baylor opened its season with a win over FCS team Albany. Shapen also had a nifty dive into the end zone for another score. The reigning Big 12 champion Bears have won their last six games
No. 13 NC State 21, East Carolina 20
GREENVILLE, S.C. — No. 13 North Carolina State won after the Pirates missed an extra point with 2:58 left and a 41-yard field goal with 5 seconds to go. The Pirates were positioned to hand the Wolfpack a shocking loss when they got the ball back late down one. And that offered Owen Daffer a shot at redemption after he pulled the tying PAT wide left after Rahjai Harris’ short touchdown run. But he went wide right on the field goal.
No. 14 USC 66, Rice 14
LOS ANGELES — New coach Lincoln Riley’s tenure at No. 14 Southern California got off to a roaring start. Caleb Williams passed for 249 yards, rushed for 68 more and hit Jordan Addison for two touchdowns in the stars’ debut with the Trojans.
No. 16 Miami 70, Bethune-Cookman 13
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Mario Cristobal was a winner in his Miami opener. Henry Parrish rushed for 108 yards and three touchdowns and No. 16 Miami downed Bethune-Cookman.
Tyler Van Dyke threw for 193 yards and two touchdowns for the Hurricanes.
Henry Parrish rushed for 108 yards and three touchdowns. Miami rushed for seven touchdowns on the day, piled up 582 yards of offense and turned three takeaways into touchdowns.
No. 18 Wisconsin 38, Illinois State 0
MADISON, Wis. — Braelon Allen had a 96-yard touchdown scamper for the longest run from scrimmage in Wisconsin history and John Torchio had the school’s longest interception return in a easy win.
No. 19 Arkansa 31, No. 23 Cincinnati 24
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — KJ Jefferson threw for 223 yards with three touchdowns and ran for another 62 yards and a score to lead No. 19 Arkansas win over No. 23 Cincinnat.
Rocket Sanders added 117 yards rushing for the Razorbacks, who played in their first game between Top 25 teams in Fayetteville since 2016.
No. 20 Kentucky 37, Miami (Ohio) 13
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Barion Brown returned the second-half kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown, Keidron Smith’s fumble return less than a minute later set up another score and Kentucky pulled away.
No. 21 Ole Miss 28, Troy 10
OXFORD, Miss.— Southern California transfer Jaxson Dart directed three consecutive touchdown drives in the first half in the opener for both teams.
Ole Miss built a 21-0 lead in the opening 20 minutes on drives of 82, 68 and 83 yards and was never seriously threatened. Dart was 18 of 27 for 154 yards, with a 9-yard touchdown pass to Malik Heath to cap the opening series of the second half.
Transfer Zach Evans rushed for 130 yards on 20 carries as Ole Miss finished with 433 yards of total offense. Jon Sumrall lost in coaching debut for Troy.
No. 24 Houston 37, UTSA, 3 overtimes
SAN ANTONIO — Houston quarterback Clayton Tune leaped over a defender to score on a 13-yard run as the 24th-ranked Cougars escaped in three overtimes at the Alamodome.
No. 25 BYU 50, South Florida 21
TAMPA, Fla. — BYU had to wait out a 2 1/2-hour weather delay to get its season started, then took just 11 seconds to score its first touchdown. The No. 25 Cougars scored 38 straight points in the first half and cruised.