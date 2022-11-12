The Associated Press
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Stetson Bennett threw for three touchdowns and No. 1 Georgia overcame a first-half surge by Mississippi State for a 38-19 victory on Saturday night.
With the victory, the East Division champion Bulldogs secured a spot in the SEC Championship game. Georgia will face SEC West champ LSU in Atlanta on Dec. 3
It was a dominating effort by the Bulldogs (10-0, 7-0 SEC, No. 1 CFP), who put up 468 yards of offense. Bennett led the way, going 25 for 37 for 289 yards with two interceptions. Georgia also rushed for 179 yards.
MSU (6-4, 3-4) struggled to consistently produce against Georgia on the offensive side. Will Rogers went 29 for 51 and threw for 263 yards and a touchdown. Mississippi State rushed for just 47 yards on 15 carries. Rufus Harvey led MSU with six catches for 66 yards and a score.
Georgia turned the football over twice on interceptions by Bennett and had another near-turnover in the red zone in the first half when a fumble was nullified after the play was blown dead.
No. 2 Ohio State 56, Indiana 14
COLUMBUS, Ohio— Miyan Williams rushed for 147 yards and a touchdown before leaving with an injury late in the first half, C.J Stroud threw five TD passes and No. 2 Ohio State buried Indiana.
Williams went down awkwardly on his right ankle and had to be helped to a cart and taken to the locker room with 2:17 left in the half. That came after the Buckeyes had pushed the score to 28-7 on Williams’ 48-yard scoring run.
Buckeyes freshman Dallen Hayden rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown. Wide receiver Xavier Johnson lined up as a back and ran for a 71-yard TD in the fourth quarter.
The Buckeyes (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten, No. 2 CFP) had piled up 377 yards by the time Williams left the game and finished with 662. Stroud was 17 for 28 for 297 yards against the Hoosiers (3-7, 1-6).
No 3 Michigan 34, Nebraska 3
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Blake Corum ran for 162 yards and a touchdown, helping Michigan stay undefeated.
The Wolverines (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten, No. 3 CFP) have won their first 10 games for the first time since 2006, when they closed the regular season as the second-ranked team with a loss to rival and top-ranked Ohio State. Michigan faces the Buckeyes on the road in two weeks with the Big Ten East Division title at stake.
Corum had 100-plus yards rushing — in the first half — for the seventh straight game. J.J. McCarthy was 8 of 17 for 129 yards with two touchdown passes and added a rushing TD.
Nebraska (3-7, 2-5) started quarterback Chubba Purdy in place of Casey Thompson, who missed a second straight game with an elbow injury.
No. 5 Tennessee 66, Missouri 24
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Hendon Hooker threw for 355 yards and three touchdowns and also ran for a score to lead Tennessee past Mizzou.
The Volunteers (9-1, 5-1 Southeastern Conference) were impressive offensively but had trouble containing a Missouri attack that has struggled this season. The Tigers (4-6, 2-5) rushed for 173 yards, more than any other team against Tennessee this year.
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook did the most damage, running for 106 yards and throwing for 200.
No. 24 Washingtomn 37, No., 6 Oregon 34
EUGENE, Ore. — Peyton Henry kicked a 43-yard field goal with 51 seconds left and No. 24 Washington snapped No. 6 Oregon’s eight-game winning streak, dealing a blow to the Ducks’ chances for a spot in the College Football Playoff.
Michael Penix Jr. threw a 62-yard scoring pass to Taj Davis to tie it at 34 with 3:07 to go after Oregon quarterback Bo Nix limped off the field on the previous series.
Nix returned after Henry’s field goal and got the Ducks (9-2, 6-1, No. 6 CFP) to the Washington 38 but the final drive fizzled with a penalty. The Huskies (8-2, 5-2, No. 25 CFP) won in Eugene for the first time since 2016.
Penix threw for 408 yards and two touchdowns as Washington stopped a 13-game losing streak against ranked Oregon teams.
No. 12 Clemson 31, Louisville 16
CLEMSON, S.C. — DJ Uiagalelei threw for a touchdown and ran for another score, and Will Shipley hurdled Louisville’s M.J. Griffin on the way for a 25-yard TD as Clemson won its 39th straight at home.
The Tigers (9-1, 7-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) had wrapped up the ACC Atlantic Division and its spot in the league title game next month a week ago.
Uiagalelei and the Clemson defense got back on track to improve to 8-0 all-time over Louisville (6-4, 3-4). The Cardinals, who had a four-game win streak halted, played the second half without standout quarterback Malik Cunningham, who was hurt on the last play of the second quarter.
Uiagalelei completed 19 of 27 throws for 185 yards. Phil Mafah ran for 106 yards and Shipley 97 as the Tigers finished with 248 yards on the ground.
No. 7 LSU 13, Arkansas 10
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Josh Williams ran for 122 yards and a touchdown, Harold Perkins Jr. had four sacks and two forced fumbles and the defense for LSU held Arkansas to 249 yards.
The Tigers (8-2, 6-1 Southeastern Conference) forced and recovered an Arkansas fumble on the Razorbacks’ final drive with 1:19 left to clinch the win.
Arkansas (5-5, 2-4) attempted to rally in the fourth quarter behind third-string quarterback Cade Fortin. He entered in the third quarter to replace an ineffective Malik Hornsby and threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Matt Landers with 13:12 left to pull Arkansas within three.
Williams had scored LSU’s only touchdown, a 1-yarder, late in the third quarter to give the Tigers a 10-point lead. LSU’s offense otherwise struggled, with only one of its 13 series yielding more than 40 yards.
No. 15 No. Carolina 36, Wake Forest 34
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Noah Burnette kicked a 33-yard field goal with 2:12 left and No. 15 North Carolina’s defense came up with two key fourth-quarter stops to secure spot in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game.
The Tar Heels won the league’s Coastal Division title with the road win in a marquee matchup of star quarterbacks Drake Maye of UNC and Sam Hartman of Wake Forest. Cam’Ron Kelly came up with a key late interception for UNC, which got 448 yards passing from Maye.
Hartman threw for 320 yards and four touchdowns. Two of those went to Donavon Greene.
No. 22 UCF 38, No. 16 Tulane 31
NEW ORLEANS — John Rhys Plumlee accounted for 308 yards and three touchdowns, and UCF took over first place in the American Athletic Conference with a win over Tulane.
Returning from an Oct. 29 concussion against Cincinnati, Plumlee rushed for 176 yards and two TDs. He also passed for 132 yards and a score as UCF (8-2, 5-1) surpassed 400 yards of offense for the eighth time this season.
Tulane (8-2, 5-1) pulled within a touchdown with 11:39 left when Michael Pratt hit Reggie Brown in the back of the end zone to cap a drive sustained by Pratt’s fourth-and-6 conversion on a pass to Lawrence Keys. But the Knights responded with a 16-play, 75-yard scoring drive that consumed 8:07 and was punctuated by Isaiah Bowser’s second short TD run of the game.
Boston College 21, No. 17 NC State 20
RALEIGH, N.C. — Emmett Morehead threw a 2-yard pass to Joseph Griffin Jr. with 14 seconds left and Boston College rallied past North Carolina State and denied the Wolfpack a school record 17th consecutive home victory.
The Eagles (3-7, 2-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) won with a 12-play, 69-yard drive. A pass interference penalty on fourth down with 18 seconds left gave Boston College another chance.
Morehead, making his second career start, was 29 of 48 for 330 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. He threw a pair of TD strikes to Zay Flowers, who caught seven passes for 130 yards, as the Eagles snapped a four-game losing streak.
UConn 36, No. 19 Liberty 33
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Zion Turner threw a 30-yard scoring pass to Kevens Clercius late in the fourth quarter to lead UConn over Liberty.
With the win, the Huskies (6-5) are bowl-eligible under first-year coach Jim Mora after winning only once last season.
The lead changed hands multiple times in the fourth quarter, but Turner found Clercius for the go-ahead score with 5:43 left and connected with Keelan Marion on a 2-point conversion to put UConn up three.
No. 20 Notre Dame 35, Navy 32
BALTIMORE — Braden Lenzy reached around a defender with both arms to make a spectacular touchdown catch, one of four TD passes by Drew Pyne before halftime in Notre Dame’s win over Navy.
Pyne also ran for a touchdown in the first half, and Notre Dame (7-3) blocked a punt for a fifth straight game.
Lenzy’s 38-yard touchdown put the Irish ahead 14-0. They led 35-13 at halftime before going dormant offensively for the final two quarters. Navy (3-7) closed to within three with 1:21 remaining, but an unsuccessful onside kick ended the rally.
Navy (3-7) had the ball down 21-13 in the second quarter, but an interception on a trick play gave the Irish possession at the Navy 41.
Pyne ran for an 11-yard touchdown moments later, and then the blocked punt by Jack Kiser set up Pyne’s 37-yard TD toss to Jayden Thomas.
Purdue 31, No. 21 Illinois 24
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Aidan O’Connell passed for 237 yards and three scores, two to Payne Durham, and Purdue beat Illinois to turn the Big Ten West race into a muddled mess.
The win gives the Boilermakers (6-4, 4-3 Big Ten) a crucial head-to-head tiebreaker over the Illini (7-3, 4-3 Big Ten), who were firmly in control until losing their last two games.
The Boilermakers finish the season with favorable matchups against Northwestern and at Indiana.
No. 23 Kansas State 31, Baylor 3
WACO, Texas — Will Howard threw for three touchdowns after Adrian Martinez exited with an injury, and No. 23 Kansas State buoyed its Big 12 title hopes.
The defending conference champion Bears will need help to get back to the championship game. Martinez left in the first quarter with an apparent injury to his lower body. Howard has thrown for seven touchdowns without an interception filling in over the past three games. He led a 48-0 victory over then-No. 9 Oklahoma State two weeks ago when Martinez had a knee injury.
No. 25 Florida State 38, Syracuse 3
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Jordan Travis threw for three touchdowns, caught a touchdown pass and ran for another score, and No. 25 Florida State beat reeling Syracuse, the Orange’s fourth straight loss.
Travis scored on a 3-yard run to cap the Seminoles’ first possession, then hit Malik McClain for a 15-yard touchdown and Johnny Wilson for a 24-yard score late in the second.
Kentron Poitier caught a 5-yard TD pass early in the third and Travis caught a 2-yard strike from tight end Wyatt Rector.