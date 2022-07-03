LEWISBURG — When Col. Dave Hall, USAF, Ret., walked out of the movie theater after seeing “Top Gun: Maverick,” he thought, “God, I miss those people.”
That’s how authentic he found the portrayal of camaraderie among the nation’s most elite pilots. Hall used to be in that group (although for the Air Force, not the Navy), and he used to train them.
After piloting B-52 bombers in the Vietnam War, Hall went on to fly B-1 bombers with a top speed of 900-plus mph (Mach 1.2 at sea level). He was among 16 out of 3,000 candidates chosen to be the initial instructor pilot of the four-person crew, supersonic plane.
When asked what it was like to be one of the first pilots to control something that can accelerate past the speed of sound, he said it was an ego trip. Aside from the “brand new airplane smell” of the crafts, he and the other pilots got to push their skills to the limit proving that the B-1s were combat ready.
With a hint of a smile he said, “There wasn’t a hat in the state of Texas that could fit any of us because the egos were so massive.”
As a first-year student at Syracuse University in the mid-1960s, Hall had to take either gym classes or ROTC (Reserve Officers’ Training Corps). He chose ROTC, thinking it would be an easy A. He earned a college scholarship and was chosen for pilot training when he graduated — 35 years later he retired as a colonel with battle experience.
“I flat out stumbled into it,” he said of his flying career. “And I loved almost every minute of it.”
Hall spent four combat tours in Southeast Asia during the Vietnam War, first as a copilot and then as the youngest B-52 aircraft commander in Strategic Command. He flew 80 combat missions.
In December, 1972, then-President Nixon ordered Operation Linebacker II, an 11-day bombing campaign over North Vietnam that he hoped would encourage peace talks.
“He sent B-52s to do it,” Hall said.
On the first night, Hall and his crew led 60 B-52s from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, to Haiphong, a port city east of Hanoi. The mission would take 18 hours roundtrip, nine out and nine back, most of it over the South Pacific.
After dropping their bombs, Hall and his crew headed back in the dark early morning sky. He counted 16 surface-to-air missiles. The 17th hit them.
“We heard the explosion. The airplane shuddered,” he said.
One hydraulic pump and autopilot were knocked out, but they stayed in the air. They didn’t know the full extent of the damage until a pilot from a plane behind them radioed, “Hey, Lead. I don’t mean to be an alarmist, but where’s the top part of your airplane?”
A crew member checked, swore briefly, and said the top third of their tail was gone.
“We flew it back to Guam like that, another six hours over the ocean,” Hall said.
Another time, flying through a nighttime storm, his B-52 was struck by lightning and everything electrical blacked out.
“In very short order, I talked to the Christian savior, the Jewish savior and the Muslim savior,” he said with a smile. He promised to attend services if he could get out of the situation alive. After a few long seconds, the electricity blinked back on, and the plane continued. And, over the years, Hall has been to every one of those houses of worship.
When asked what he does when he’s scared, he paused and said he doesn’t get scared. He explained that pilots tend to be problem solvers.
“I don’t think you get scared because you’re so well trained, and the people around you are so well trained,” he said. “We’ve all got this image of ourselves that we can handle anything that comes at us, and that was just one more thing to handle.”
He acknowledged that some situations, like getting shot at, are concerning, “but you’ve got a job to do. Everything you’ve got in you is going into completing that task.”
Camaraderie and confidenceAfter learning to pilot the B-1 bomber, Hall went on to be an instructor, much like Tom Cruise’s character Maverick. Hall was a squadron commander, in charge of 15 crews of four flyers each.
“It’s probably one of the best jobs in the Air Force,” he said, noting that a commander directly affects people’s careers and lives, which made him want to help his crew members to advance.
“I had some phenomenal people that worked for me and set some records that are still standing,” he said.
As an example of the seriousness and camaraderie of aircrews, he talked about the time one of his crews was selected to be part of an important inspection on the base. The kind of inspection that can affect careers, he said. The four crew members would have to pull together to give a presentation in just 36 hours.
However, one of the pilots asked permission to travel with his wife to pick up their newly adopted baby. Hall called the crew together, explained the situation and asked the other three if they could bring the new father up to speed when he returned, to which they all replied, “Yes, sir.”
“Go get your baby,” Hall told the man.
Hall’s commanding officer didn’t like the idea. Too much was at stake. But Hall said, “I’m betting my career that they will be able to pull this off.” And they did. Within just five or six hours, the other crew members prepped their fourth pilot for his speaking part, and all went well.
In the mid-1990s, near the end of the Bosnian Civil War, Hall served on a peacekeeping mission in Sarajevo, where he commanded the U.S. Air Force personnel and the NATO Air Operations Coordination Center.
When asked about the burden of commanding so many people, he referred back to his training, saying the building blocks of increasing responsibility led him to be able to accept such a position and to train others to continue after him.
Even years later, as a civilian pilot, Hall’s focus on the mission kept him calm during emergencies. Once when he and a friend were delivering a plane, he flew out of an air base in Montana, headed for Helena, when the engine unexpectedly quit.
“The engine coughed, and you heard this godawful bang,” Hall said.
His friend said, “Colonel, what happened?” and Hall replied, “Well, Mark, I think we’re gliding now.”
Hall turned the plane around, declared an emergency and told the control tower their engine had died. The controller asked if the other engine was okay, and Hall told him they’d only had one when they started.
“Oh,” the controller said. “Do you think you’re going to make it?”
“Yeah, I think I will,” Hall replied, and smoothly drifted onto the landing field, safe, but probably making it even harder to find a hat in Texas to fit him.
