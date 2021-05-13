SUNBURY — On May 29, The Top Hat restaurant will close its doors after only four months in operation due to building issues.
Owner Dan Barnhart, 57, of Sunbury, made the announcement via social media Monday after saying he had no choice "due to reasons beyond his control.”
Barnhart, who does not own the building located at 202 Church St., said code issues and an inability to work with the property manager have forced him to shut the doors of the popular restaurant.
“God has a different plan for me,” Barnhart said. “I was not allowed to build an entrance so I could have seating outside and the basement inside is a mess so we wanted to work with the owner but I was not given the opportunity."
Barnhart said instead of facing code issues for a building he didn’t own, he would rather close the doors.
According to a code report, acquired through City Hall Thursday, on April 16 the Sunbury Health Department closed the building, which also has a tenant living above the restaurant.
The report states that a cracked sewer line needed to be fixed.
The code department met with the property manager who explained the crack was deep in the concrete and the upstairs apartment had a separate sewer line so the tenant could remain in the structure while the work was being completed, but the restaurant needed to close.
Code officials also spoke to Barnhart, who explained the drains were not connected properly. Within a few days the problem was corrected and the restaurant was allowed to reopen on April 21.
Barnhart then announced he would be closing the doors to The Top Hat, which closed in 2019, after being open for five years. Barnhart said he is selling equipment and the liquor license.
Barnhart planned on donating $1 for every burger sold to the Shikellamy Fifth-Grade Camp, which is a week-long camp that the district runs each year at Camp Mount Luther, near Mifflinburg.
The owner of the structure, Joseph Romano, of Village Properties LLC., of Columbus OH., could not be reached for comment.