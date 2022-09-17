The Associated Press
SEATTLE — Michael Penix Jr. threw for 397 yards and four touchdowns, and Washington emphatically stated its case as a contender in the Pac-12 with a 39-28 win over No. 11 Michigan State on Saturday night.
Penix was spectacular for three quarters in a primetime national showcase that showed Kalen DeBoer’s rebuild of the Huskies (3-0) is progressing faster than expected. Washington led 29-8 at halftime and 36-14 after three quarters.
No. 1 Georgia 48, South Carolina 7
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Stetson Bennett went 16 for 23 for 284 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score to lead No. 1 Georgia.
The Bulldogs’ defense nearly had its second shutout of the season before South Carolina scored a touchdown against the backups with 53 seconds to go.
South Carolina started 0-2 in the SEC for the fourth straight year.
No. 2 Alabama 63, Louisiana-Monroe 7
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Bryce Young passed for three touchdowns and rushed for a fourth, Will Anderson Jr. scored on an interception return and No. 2 Alabama rolled.
The Crimson Tide scored on offense, defense and special teams in the first six minutes and raced to a 28-0 first-quarter lead. It was a whirlwind start against the 49.5-point underdog Warhawks a week after a much closer-than-expected win over Texas cost Alabama the No. 1 ranking.
No. 3 Ohio state 77, Toledo 21
COLUMBUS, Ohio — C.J. Stroud threw five touchdown passes and No. 3 Ohio State rolled up 762 yards on the way to a runaway victory over Toledo. The Buckeyes (3-0) scored on all six of their first-half possessions, with Stroud completing 18 of 20 passes for 297 yards and a pair of touchdown passes each to Marvin Harrison Jr. and Julian Fleming on the way to a 42-14 lead.
No. 4 Michigan 59, UConn 0
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Blake Corum rushed for a career-high four touchdowns in the first half and added a fifth score in the third quarter to match a school record.
The Wolverines led 38-0 at halftime before coasting in the second half of a game that looked a lot like their first two tune-ups, when they beat Colorado State 51-7 and Hawaii 56-10.
No. 5 Clemson 48, Louisiana Tech 20
CLEMSON, S.C. — No. 5 Clemson came alive with three third-quarter touchdowns on the way to its ninth straight victory.
Will Shipley ran for 104 yards and two touchdowns to help Clemson to its 35th home win in a row, a streak that dates back to November 2016.
No. 6 Oklahoma 49, Nebraska 14
LINCOLN, Neb. — Dillon Gabriel threw for two touchdowns and ran for another and sixth-ranked Oklahoma hammered Nebraska in the Cornhuskers’ first game following the firing of Scott Frost.
OU posted its most lopsided victory over Nebraska since a 45-10 win in 1990. The Sooners have won seven of eight against the team it used to battle for conference championships year-in and year-out in the old Big Eight.
No. 8 Oklahoma St. 63, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 7
STILLWATER, Okla. — Spencer Sanders threw four touchdown passes in just over one quarter of action, and No. 8 Oklahoma State rolled. Sanders matched his career high for touchdown passes in a game in the game’s first 16 minutes.
No. 9 Kentucky 31, Youngstown State 0
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Will Levis accounted for three touchdowns, Kavosiey Smoke ran for a score and No. 9 Kentucky shook off a slow start.
Ranked in the top 10 ranking for the first time since October 2007, the Wildcats followed up last week’s SEC win at Florida by physically dominating the FCS Penguins. Kentucky outgained YSU 480-192 on the way to its first shutout since beating Miami (Ohio) 42-0 in September 2009.
No. 10 Arkansas 38, Missouri State 27
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Rocket Sanders and Bryce Stephens had long scoring plays in a 2:22 span of the fourth quarter to help No. 10 Arkansas beat Missouri State and former Razorbacks coach Bobby Petrino.
Sanders caught a shovel pass for a 73-yard touchdown scamper with 11:38 left and Stephens returned Missouri State’s ensuing punt 82 yards to give Arkansas (3-0) its first lead of the game at 31-27.
No. 15 Tennessee 63, Akron 6
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Jalin Hyatt caught five passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns. Hyatt had scoring passes of 57 and 48 yards in the first half as the Volunteers jumped to a 35-0 lead over the Zips.
No. 16 NC State 27, Texas Tech 14
RALEIGH, N.C. — Aydan White returned one of his two interceptions for an 84-yard touchdown to lead a strong defensive effort.
Texas Tech came in as the Bowl Subdivision’s top passing offense. But N.C. State’s veteran defense frequently harassed quarterback Donovan Smith and shut down any ground game the Red Raiders tried to muster.
No. 17 Baylor 42, Texas State 7
WACO, Texas — Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen threw for a touchdown and scored on a fourth-down run for the 17th-ranked Bears.
True freshman Richard Reese ran for 156 yards and three touchdowns for Baylor. Shapen had the game-turning play just before halftime when he faked a handoff to Reese and took off untouched for a 35-yard touchdown. That gave the Bears a 21-7 lead right after the Bobcats had gotten within a score.
No. 18 Florida 31, South Florida 28
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Trevor Etienne’s 3-yard touchdown run with 5 minutes remaining helped No. 18 Florida rally to beat South Florida. USF’s Spencer Shrader missed a 48-yard field goal with 23 seconds left that likely would have sent the game into overtime.
No. 19 Wake Forest 37, Liberty 36
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Liberty scored with about a minute left but No. 19 Wake Forest stopped CJ Yarbrough’s two-point conversion attempt several yards short of the goal line.
The Demon Deacons’ ground game was ineffective, gaining 21 yards on 26 attempts. So they turned to defense and a passing game, with quarterback Sam Hartman throwing for 325 yards and three touchdowns. Wake Forest remains unbeaten.
No. 20 Ole Miss 42, Georgia Tech 0
ATLANTA — No. 20 Ole Miss shrugged off its uncertainty at quarterback by running right through Georgia Tech to improve to 3-0 on the season.
Zach Evans and Quinshon Judkins led the way as the Rebels rushed for 316 yards.
No. 25 Oregon 41, No. 12 BYU 20
EUGENE, Ore. — Bo Nix threw for two touchdowns and ran for three more to lead No. 25 Oregon to a victory. The victory extended Oregon’s winning streak at Autzen Stadium to 21 games.
That’s the third-longest in the nation.
Nix, a transfer from Auburn, completed 13 of 18 passes for 222 yards. He ran for 35 yards on nine carries. Jaren Hall threw for 305 yards and two scores for BYU.