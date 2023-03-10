The Associated Press
FORT WORTH, Texas — Marcus Sasser scored 30 points, and top-ranked Houston got its 30th win of the season, 60-46 over East Carolina in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament on Friday.
The Cougars (30-2), a sure-bet No. 1 seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament, have back-to-back 30-win seasons for the first time since their Phi Slama Jama era. Houston made three consecutive Final Four appearances from 1982-84.
No. 3 Kansas 71, Iowa State 58
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jalen Wilson had 25 points and 10 rebounds, Gradey Dick made a couple of crucial baskets during a second-half run that gave Kansas control, and the Jayhawks beat Iowa State to reach the Big 12 Tournament title game.
Dick finished with 15 points for the top-seeded Jayhawks (27-6).
The Jayhawks were once again without Hall of Fame coach Bill Self, who is recovering after a hospital trip Wednesday night for what doctors with the University of Kansas Health System would only call “a standard procedure.” Longtime assistant Norm Roberts, serving as the acting coach, said Self addressed the Jayhawks remotely during breakfast and was “doing a lot better.”
No. 4 Alabama 72, Mississippi State 49
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Brandon Miller had 18 points and nine rebounds, and Alabama never trailed in a quarterfinal victory over Mississippi State in the Southeastern Conference Tournament.
No. 5 Purdue 70, Rutgers 65
CHICAGO — Mason Gillis had 20 points on 7-for-8 shooting, and Purdue held off Rutgers in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals.
No. 6 Marquette 70, No. 11 UConn 68
NEW YORK — Tyler Kolek and David Joplin each scored 17 points, and Marquette moved into the Big East championship game for the first time by holding off UConn.
No. 21 Duke 85, No. 14 Miami 78
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Kyle Filipowski had 17 points and 11 rebounds, Jeremy Roach hit a huge 3-pointer at the 1:32 mark, and Duke held off Miami in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament semifinals.
No. 18 Texas A&M 67, Arkansas 61
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Wade Taylor scored 18 points, and Texas A&M rallied from a 13-point deficit early in the second half to beat Arkansas in the quarterfinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament.
No. 25 Missouri 79, No. 17 Tennessee 71
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nick Honor hit a 3-pointer with 1:45 left to put Missouri ahead to stay, and the Tigers reached the Southeastern Conference Tournament semifinals for the first time since joining the league.
The Tigers (24-8), who joined the SEC in 2012, will play fourth-ranked Alabama on Saturday.
WOMEN
NO. 14 Oklahoma 77, TCU 76
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Skylar Vann scored 21 points, including the game-winning layup with 2.2 seconds left, and Oklahoma avoided possibly the biggest upset in Big 12 Tournament history with its quarterfinal round win.
Ibeh had 24 points for the Horned Frogs (8-23), who went 1-17 in league play.
No. 15 Texas 60, Kansas State 42
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — DeYona Gaston scored 12 points, and Texas dispatched Kansas State in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament.
No. 25 Middle Tenn. 68, UTEP 62
FRISCO, Texas — Jalynn Gregory scored 22 points, Kseniya Malashka had 18 points and 14 rebounds, and Middle Tennessee beat fourth-seeded UTEP to advance to the championship game of the Conference USA Tournament.