The Associated Press
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Kamilla Cardoso is showing South Carolina’s inside game is much more than throw it down low to All-American Aliyah Boston.
The 6-foot-7 Cardoso had team-high 18 points and 10 rebounds as the top-ranked Gamecocks used their sizeable height advantage to take down Memphis 79-54 on Saturday.
Cardoso hit nine of 12 attempts, most a foot or two from the basket, and continued her surge for South Carolina, which opened 8-0 for a second straight year and sixth time in coach Dawn Staley’s 15 seasons.
Boston had her 66th double-double in college with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
Cardoso totaled 31 points and 20 rebounds in South Carolina’s first five games. She has gotten 45 points and 33 boards in the past three.
Cardoso was limited to zero points and four rebounds in the 76-71 overtime win at No. 2 Stanford last month, then did not play two days later at Cal Poly.
Staley told her it was time to step things up.
“I think it’s time,” Staley said. “She’s a dominant player and we’re tired of her being less than dominant. and she’s responded.”
Cardoso gives South Carolina a second, really tall option and Boston a reliable inside presence when she’s at the top of the key. Twice against Memphis (4-4), Boston threw it in to Cardoso, who easily converted the bucket.
No. 19 Oregon 90, Portland 51
EUGENE, Ore. — Chance Gary scored 20 points, Phillipina Kyei had a double-double and 19th-ranked Oregon ran away from Portland.
Kyei and Endyia Rogers both had 12 points for the Ducks with Kyei grabbing 13 rebounds. Alex Fowler had 19 points on 8-of-10 shooting for the Pilots. Oregon led 40-29 at the half, hitting six 3-pointers on 13 attempts while keeping the Pilots from making a 3.
However, Fowler had 15 points on 6-of-6 shooting.