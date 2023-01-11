The Associated Press
HOUSTON — Marcus Sasser scored a career-high 31 points, Jamal Shead added 20 points and six rebounds and No. 1 Houston used a huge second half to beat South Florida 83-77.
Sasser scored 25 points and Shead had 13 as the backcourt mates combined to score 38 of Houston’s 46 second-half points.
Tramon Mark scored 13 points for Houston, which won its eighth straight game.
Tyler Harris scored a season-high 31 points, Russel Tchewa added 14 points and eight rebounds and Jamir Chaplin scored 14 points for the Bulls, who lost their fourth straight.
No. 4 Alabama 94, No. 15 Arkansas 69
AYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Mark Sears scored a game-high 26 points and No. 4 Alabama used big second-half runs to put away 15th-ranked Arkansas.Arkansas pulled within two points with 4:30 left before Alabama made 3-pointers on three consecutive possessions to seal the win.
The Crimson Tide had squandered a 12-point lead four minutes prior. Brandon Miller, the SEC’s leading scorer, scored all 14 of his points in the second half and Noah Clowney added 15 to join Sears in double figures.
No. 25 Marquette 82, No. 6 UConn 76
MILWAUKEE — Oso Ighodaro scored 19 points and showed some uncharacteristic free-throw accuracy down the stretch as No. 25 Marquette defeated No. 6 UConn for its fifth consecutive victory.
Marquette erased an early 11-point deficit and outscored UConn 49-39 over the final 20 minutes to continue its recent trend of second-half surges. The Golden Eagles have trailed at halftime in each of their last three wins. The Golden Eagles have shot 62.5% after halftime in those three games. UConn has lost three of its last four.
No. 12 Xavier 90, Creighton 87
CINCINNATI — Souley Boum scored 26 points and Colby Jones scored 20 as No. 12 Xavier won its ninth straight game.
Jack Nunge had 15 points and 12 rebounds for Xavier, which is off to its best start ever in Big East play. Baylor Scheierman led Creighton with 25 points. Ryan Nembhard scored 17 and Trey Alexander had 16 for the Bluejays. Xavier led by seven points with 1:31 left but Nembhard scored the next five and Creighton had a chance to tie or take the lead in the closing seconds.A steal by Boum with 13 seconds left denied that opportunity.
No. 16 Miami 88, Bostomn College 72
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Isaiah Wong scored 22 points and No. 16 Miami beat Boston College.
The junior guard went 7 for 9 from the field, shaking off a miserable performance in Miami’s 76-70 loss at Georgia Tech last week, when Wong had only six points on 1-of-11 shooting. Jordan Miller added 19 points, Harlond Beverly scored 15 and Norchard Omier had 13 points and 12 rebounds for the Hurricanes.
Miami shot 12 for 18 from behind the arc and never trailed after a 13-0 run midway through the first half. DeMarr Langford finished with 20 points and Makai Ashton-Langford added 19 for the Eagles.
No. 24 Duke 77, Pittsburgh 69
DURHAM, N.C. — First-year big man Kyle Filipowski had a season-high 28 points and matched his season high of 15 rebounds to help No. 24 Duke rally from 12 down.
The 7-footer was the center of the offensive effort, making 8 of 14 shots and 11 of 13 free throws. Fellow freshman Tyrese Proctor added 14 points for Duke, including a pair of tough driving scores that helped the Blue Devils hold their late lead.
No. 25 Charleston 71, UNC Wilmington 69
WILMINGTON, N.C. — Dalton Bolon scored 16 points and No. 22 College of Charleston held off UNC Wilmington in their Colonial Athletic Association showdown to extend the nation’s longest winning streak to 16 games.
{span}{span}Ante Brzovic and Ryan Larson had 13 points apiece as the Cougars improved to 17-1 and ended the Seahawks’ 13-game win streak, the longest in program history. Larson added seven assists and four rebounds to help Charleston overcome 39% shooting from the field.{/span}{/span}
{span}{span}Trazarien White had 16 points and eight rebounds to lead UNCW. Jamari Thomas also scored 16, including two big 3-pointers in the second half.{/span}{/span}