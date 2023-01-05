The Associated Press
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Kamilla Cardoso scored 16 points and Aliyah Boston had 13 points and nine rebounds as No. 1 South Carolina won its 13th straight over Auburn 94-42.
The Gamecocks improved to 15-0 and 3-0 in Southeastern Conference play. South Carolina opened a big lead early and kept pouring it on against overmatched Auburn.
The lone drama was whether Boston would finish with another double-double. She played several minutes into final quarter, but could not grab her 10th rebound. The Gamecocks have won their last 21 straight overall, dating to their NCAA Tournament title run a season ago.
No. 3 Ohio State 83, Minnesota 71
MINNEAPOLIS — Taylor Mikesell scored 22 points and Rikki Harris added 19 as No. 3 Ohio State rallied to beat Minnesota. Rebeka Mikulasikova contributed 15 points on five 3-pointers for the Buckeyes, who outscored Minnesota 28-10 in the fourth quarter.
Ohio State improved to 16-0, the best start in program history. Mallory Heyer led Minnesota with 15 points and 12 rebounds, while Amaya Battle and Alanna Micheaux each scored 14. Ohio State trailed by as many as 10 in the third quarter but caught fire in the fourth, making 9 of 13 shots.
No. 6 UConn 73, Xavier 37
CINCINNATI — Aubrey Griffin scored 19 points and injury-riddled UConn, playing without coach Geno Auriemma due to illness, beat Xavier for its sixth straight victory.
Dorka Juhasz added 18 points for the fifth-ranked Huskies (13-2, 6-0 Big East), who finished the game with only seven available players when forward Aaliyah Edwards sustained a foot injury in the first half and did not return after halftime.
Edwards has scored 20 or more points in seven games this season. She finished with four points and three assists.
No. 9 Virginia Tech 74, Virginia 66
BLACKSBURG, Va. — Georgia Amoore scored 22 points to lift No. 9 Virginia Tech.
Amoore connected on 7 of 15 from the floor and made four 3-pointers to help the short-handed Hokies (13-2, 3-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) win their fifth of the past six meetings with Virginia.
Boston College 79, No. 10 NC State 71
RALEIGH, N.C. — Dontavia Waggoner had 23 points and 10 rebounds to help Boston College beat No. 10 North Carolina State. Maria Gakdeng added 17 points for the Eagles, who stopped a 10-game losing streak in the series.
They earned their first win against the Wolfpack since February 2015.
No. 19 Duke 60, Wake Forest 50
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Celeste Taylor scored 16 of her 18 points in the first half, Elizabeth Balogun had 12 points and 10 rebounds and No. 19 Duke beat Wake Forest.
Miami 62, No. 22 North Carolina 58
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Haley Cavinder scored 16 points, Jasmyne Roberts had 10 points and nine rebounds in her first career start . Miami beat a team in the AP Top 25 for the first time this season. North Carolina has started 0-3 in conference play for the first time since the 2018-19 season.
Miami, which led for 36-plus minutes, was ahead by seven points entering the fourth quarter and held the advantage the rest of the way. But North Carolina got within 59-57 when Deja Kelly completed a four-point play with 1:28 left. Cavinder made two free throws with 11.2 seconds left for a 61-58 lead and Moulayna Johnson Sidi Baba made 1 of 2 free throws to seal it.