FiRST TEAM
107: Landon Michaels, Lewisburg ... Freshman finished his first varsity season with 19 wins ... Southern section champion and District 4 2A qualifier ... Seven bonus-point wins.
114: Alex Reed, Shikellamy ... Junior was 3A state qualifier at 114 pounds ... District 4/9 champion and regional runner-up ... Finished the year 33-8 ... 23 of his 33 wins were by fall ... 70 career wins entering his senior year.
121: Max Wirnsberger, Meadowbrook Christian ... Freshman finished seventh in Class 2A in first state meet ... Finished third at sections, districts and regionals ... 45-8 this year with 24 bonus-point wins, including 18 falls.
127: Matt Smith, Midd-West ... Sophomore is two-time section champion ... Won section, district and regional titles to earn first trip to states ... Finished season 35-8 with 11 pins and nine technical falls ... 68-20 career record.
133: Conner Heckman, Midd-West ... Senior was PIAA 2A state runner-up, with 39-4 record ... Section champion, district runner-up ... Beat returning state champion in state semifinals ... 28 pins ... Finishes career with 151-27 mark.
139: Reagan Milheim, Warrior Run ... Freshman was PIAA 2A state runner-up ... Won section and District 4 2A titles, second at regional ... Finished 48-5 overall with 25 pins ... All five losses to state medalists.
152: Cameron Milheim, Warrior Run ... Sophomore finished as state runner-up in Class 2A ... Two-time state medalist ... Six of his eight losses were to two-time state champion, including four by two points or less ... Finished season 44-8 overall with runner-up finishes in section, district, region and state ... 85-18 career record.
160: Alex Hoffman, Milton ... Junior was section and District 4 2A champion ... Qualified for states as Northeast Regional runner-up ... Finished the season 33-10 and enters senior season with 69 career wins.
172: Cole Shupp, Warrior Run ...Junior qualified for state meet after finishing second at sectional, district and regional ... Won 32 matches to help Defenders win District 4 2A team title ... 14 falls this year.
189: Tucker Teats, Selinsgrove ... Junior qualified for 3A state meet ... Second at both districts and Northwest Regional ... Finished 30-13 for the second consecutive season ... 40 pins over the last two seasons.
215: Mason Rebuck, Shikellamy ... Senior qualified for states after winning Northwest Regional title ... Finished year 34-11 with 29 pins ... Districts 4/9 3A champion to go along with regional crown.
285: Emmanuel Ulrich, Mifflinburg ... Senior finished as state bronze medalist for second year in a row ... Three-time state medalist ... Went 34-1 this year to cap career at 134-20 ... Three-time section and district champion, two-time regional champion ... American University signee.
Second team
107: Trey Locke, Milton
114: Jace Gessner, Lewisburg
121: Ben Straub, Mifflinburg
127: Ty Ulrich, Warrior Run
133: Isaac McGregor, Shikellamy
139: Mason Barvitskie, Southern Columbia
145: Landyn Schadel, Line Mountain
152: Dalton Schadel, Line Mountain
160: Conner Wetzel, Shikellamy
172: Max Johnson, Line Mountain
189: Cale Bastian, Milton
215: Ryan Weidner, Mount Carmel
285: Paul Rohland, Milton
Third team
107: Jack Gramly, Mifflinburg
114: Bradyn Schadel, Line Mountain
121: Nathan Martin, Selinsgrove
127: Nolan Baumert, Line Mountain
133: Samuel Hall, Warrior Run
139: Trent Turner, Selinsgrove
145: Charles Keener, Shikellamy
152: Cole Wetzel, Shikellamy
160: Chase Wenrich, Lewisburg
172: Aaron Johnson, Danville
189: Brody Rebuck, Shikellamy
215: Steven Miller, Selinsgrove
285: Jack Peters, Selinsgrove