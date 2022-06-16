A tornado watch has been issued for large parts of Pennsylvania and New York — including all four Valley counties — as heavy thunderstorms work their way across Pennsylvania this afternoon.
The watch is in effect until 11 p.m. According to the National Weather Service in State College, widespread wind gusts of up to 70 mph are possible this afternoon, along with scattered hail up to two inches in diameter.
Severe storms are expected to continue to develop across the two states into the evening.
A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch areas.