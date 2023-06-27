This is a response to an exquisite letter written by Mr. William Folk (June 20) “What is wokeness in America?” which totally nailed it.
In a message sent to Mr. Bowman, I expressed my opinion and definition of what “woke” meant to me. As I see it, it is a liberal practice blaming everything that happens is due to racism, homophobia, or conservative/Christian values or practices which do not fit the liberal viewpoint. But Mr. Folk took the definition to its full meaning by expanding it quite nicely.
It is my belief that it is improper to present sexual orientation practices or gender affirmation information to young children. I am a believer in live and let live, and whatever adult lifestyle one chooses is strictly one’s business. That is until it is blatantly presented in a fashion to “stuff it in your face” like it or be damned.
I also believe it is OK for private businesses to support any venue they see fit and to sell certain merchandise, but I do make it a practice to vote with my wallet which means that I can choose who to buy from, what items to buy or not, what brands to consume, and if I should choose to, as Mr. Bowman states, steamroll over a case of beer for which I have already paid, then I feel that I have made my point. Each of us have a free will to do as we please, within lawful reason.
I do not adhere to the removing historical statues from view because they represent something bad that happened in our past. They should instead be used to remind us of our past mistakes. By removing them, we open the possibility of forgetting these events and, at some point, repeating them. Cancel culture is harmful to all.
Our country and our world are spinning quickly out of control and a bit of divine intervention is sorely needed to sort things out before we are all destined to damnation.
Mel Benjamin
Mifflinburg