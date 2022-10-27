It’s hard to find a tougher challenge in the Keystone State than what Shamokin will face over its next two weeks of action.
First, the Indians will take on their traditional rival Mount Carmel, which comes in boasting a 9-0 record and has tortured Shamokin for the past two decades in their season-ending matchup — the battle for the Coal Bucket. Then, barring something unthinkable, they’ll open the playoffs next week against Jersey Shore, which has barely been scratched in earning the top seed in District 4’s 4A playoffs.
So what’s Shamokin coach Henry Hynoski’s reaction to this situation? Bring it on.
“That’s why we play the game,” Hynoski said. “Anybody has a chance to beat anybody on any given day, and we’re going to prepare and put ourselves in the best position to win. It’s certainly a challenge with two incredible teams, but we’re a pretty good team too. We’ve got a lot of good athletes and a lot of firepower, so we’ll be as ready as we can be.”
Mount Carmel coach John Darrah expects nothing less. Even though the Red Tornadoes keep coming out on the winning side of their annual matchup, the Indians have often made them work for it to the final play. Despite the difference in records and the fact that Mount Carmel likely has the top spot in the 2A District 4 playoffs secured, the Red Tornadoes’ only concern is besting Shamokin again.
“All of our focus is on this game right now,” Darrah said. “We play in Week 10 every year, so it builds up every year throughout the season. We’re constantly seeing how they’re doing and I’m sure that they’re doing the same for us. This game means everything to our kids; it’s just a big-time game.”
And based on the recent numbers, it’s one that Shamokin comes into in much better shape than it was a month ago. The Indians tested themselves against one of the most difficult schedules in central Pennsylvania this season, as they opened the year with a slate that included Southern Columbia, Mifflinburg and Selinsgrove in the first four weeks of the year, leading to a 1-3 start.
Since then, Shamokin has improved its health as players have recovered from injury and learned the lessons from taking its early season lumps. The Indians come into this game as winners of four of their past five games, and Hynoski believes they’re coming into their own at the ideal time.
“At this time of the year, you always want to hit your stride and peak at the right time,” he said. “I feel like we’re starting to do that. The year we won the Super Bowl with the (New York) Giants, we were 7-7 and then won out from there on out. We peaked at the right time.
“The way this is timing up for us, we’re peaking now. We just need to be able to maintain that.”
Doing so against Mount Carmel is easier said than done. Since the Red Tornadoes’ season opener against North Schuylkill, only Southern Columbia has held Mount Carmel to fewer than 40 points. With a backfield that includes Xavier Davis and Luke Blessing and a difficult scheme to prepare to face, there’s a reason Mount Carmel has averaged 43 points a game.
“There’s no question that they’re very good at what they do,” Hynoski said. “This is one of those offenses that you can try to prepare for as much as you can, but until you get the live view and live look at it, you’re not going to get accustomed to it. A lot of times, there’s carryover from week to week, but in this game, there isn’t. We’ve got to be aggressive and be able to counter it.”
The other factor both teams have to counter is blocking out the hype that comes with any traditional rivalry matchup.
“It comes down to being ourselves and playing our style of game,” Darrah said. “This is something that both teams look forward to all year, and it’s always a hard-fought game. We’ve just got to get ready to play a solid game.”