Point Township is collecting food and necessary supply items to donate to those staying at the Ronald McDonald House in Danville.

Among the requested items are:

Insulated 12 oz coffee cups

K-Cups

Microwavable meals

Paper plates and bowl (no foam)

Gift cards from Amazon, Walmart, Target and Weis

Countertop toaster ovens and/or air fryers

Individually packaged snacks, chips/crackers, desserts, coffee creamers

Single serve cereals

Heavy weight plastic forks

Plain and flavored water (individual bottles)

Tide HE laundry detergent

Bleach

Angled brooms

Deck brushes

Microfiber cloths

Scrubbing bubbles

Resolve carpet cleaner

Windex

All-purpose copy paper

AA and AAA Duracell or Energizer batteries

Manilla file folders

Clorox wipes

Storage bins (64 qt. Clear plastic)

If people would like to contribute, they can drop off donations at the Point Township Building, 759 Ridge Road, Northumberland, during regular business hours (Monday thru Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., closed for lunch between noon and 1 p.m.) through Feb. 22. The township will deliver all donations to the husband, and donors are urged to check the expiration date if they are donating food. If the regular office hours aren’t convenient, please contact the office at 570-473-3198.

– THE DAILY ITEM

