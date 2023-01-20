Point Township is collecting food and necessary supply items to donate to those staying at the Ronald McDonald House in Danville.
Among the requested items are:
Insulated 12 oz coffee cups
K-Cups
Microwavable meals
Paper plates and bowl (no foam)
Gift cards from Amazon, Walmart, Target and Weis
Countertop toaster ovens and/or air fryers
Individually packaged snacks, chips/crackers, desserts, coffee creamers
Single serve cereals
Heavy weight plastic forks
Plain and flavored water (individual bottles)
Tide HE laundry detergent
Bleach
Angled brooms
Deck brushes
Microfiber cloths
Scrubbing bubbles
Resolve carpet cleaner
Windex
All-purpose copy paper
AA and AAA Duracell or Energizer batteries
Manilla file folders
Clorox wipes
Storage bins (64 qt. Clear plastic)
If people would like to contribute, they can drop off donations at the Point Township Building, 759 Ridge Road, Northumberland, during regular business hours (Monday thru Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., closed for lunch between noon and 1 p.m.) through Feb. 22. The township will deliver all donations to the husband, and donors are urged to check the expiration date if they are donating food. If the regular office hours aren’t convenient, please contact the office at 570-473-3198.
– THE DAILY ITEM