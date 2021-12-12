COAL TOWNSHIP — Tractor Supply Company has opened a new store at 9275 Route 61.
Tractor Supply stores sell animal feed, pet food and supplies, propane, fencing, garden supplies, home supplies and more.
Company officials say their team members are equipped with knowledge to help customers find the right products for their specific needs. Additionally, customers can use the Buy Online, Pickup In Store option to purchase products online and pick up their items in as little as one hour in the store or through contactless curbside pickup.
“At Tractor Supply, we understand the value of providing essential needs like pet food, animal feed and home supplies to our customers in the Coal Township community,” said Elaine Morgan, manager of the Coal Township Tractor Supply store.
“Our team members live the same lifestyle as our customers, and we’re excited to supply them with the tools, information and resources they need to live life on their own terms.”
The Coal Township Tractor Supply will provide a one-stop shop for the community, serving farmers, livestock and pet owners, part-time and hobby farmers, gardeners, homeowners, tradesmen and others, company officials said.
Tractor Supply officials said they value community engagement, and will support local animal shelters, area 4-H clubs and FFA chapters and more.
Customers can also sign up for the store’s Neighbor’s Club loyalty program, which will make them eligible to receive member-only offers, birthday offers, personal purchase summaries and receipt-free returns.
The Coal Township Tractor Supply will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.
To learn more about Tractor Supply Company, visit TractorSupply.com. For additional information on the Neighbor’s Club program, please visit NeighborsClub.com.