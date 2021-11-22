The Daily Item
MILTON — A truck driver from Michigan crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer parked along Interstate 80 on Monday morning, a crash that shut down the eastbound lanes of the highway for more than three hours.
According to state police at Milton, Justin W. Moore, 36, of Saginaw, Michigan, was driving eastbound near mile-marker 221 in Montour County when his 2011 International truck struck the rear of a 2018 Freightliner parked on the shoulder of the highway.
The 2018 Freightliner was being operated by Keith W. Watts, 57, of Rochester, N.Y.
Both trucks had to be towed from the scene police said.
The crash occurred at 6 a.m and both lanes of Interstate 80 eastbound were closed until 9:30 a.m. to allow for cleanup. Local detours using Routes 54 and 254 were in place.
Police have charged Moore in the crash.