SHAMOKIN DAM — A borough maintenance project is backing up southbound traffic on Routes 11-15 heading into Shamokin Dam and northbound traffic coming across from the Veterans Memorial Bridge onto Routes 11-15.
The state Department of Transportation reports that a Shamokin Dam Borough maintenance project is forcing southbound traffic into a single lane through the work zone on the Routes 11-15 business strip near Eighth Avenue.
Work was expected to be complete by 11:30 a.m. today, but heavy traffic backups extending as far north on Route 15 at the CSVT interchange near Winfield, were reported just before noon.
PennDOT reports that there may be residual delays throughout the afternoon hours after the project work is complete.
Motorists should expect travel delays and lane changes. Motorists are urged to slow down, drive with caution, and be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.