Christmas is model train season, whether under the tree, in a basement layout, or just a happy memory of Christmas past.
When Bob Bomboy, who started building the model train layout for kids at Christ Episcopal Church in Danville nineteen years ago, was asked by a reporter if he thought there were a lot of train lovers in Danville, he responded, “I have no idea.”
But he soon found out. “Train people are everywhere,” he said. “They keep coming out of the woodwork.”
Having created the Kiwanis Children’s Heart Program in the early 1980s, Bomboy knew he wanted to do something to make kids smile. His church had an empty room available, so around Thanksgiving in 2003, he put an ad in the paper asking for donations of toy train equipment and offering to teach people how to build a train layout.
“I’m not a train aficionado,” he said. “As a kid, I played with a Marx train my dad bought second hand after the war.”
In his teens, he packed up the train in a bunch of Cooper Sharp Cheese boxes and stashed them away in the attic, then got them out again when he had kids.
‘Make them run’
In 2003, people from the church pulled out their cardboard boxes and handed them to Bomboy, who passed them on to his partner, Earl Wagner, a retired machinist from Merck.
“He told me, ‘Make them run,’” said Wagner, “and so I did.” He said he has fixed at least 100 cars and engines for the display over the years. Wagner himself has a 54-foot S gauge layout in his home.
Others have lent technical assistance as well. Nick Alifieris, a Marine veteran who served as an electrician, has unified all the circuits in the room, with nine transformers in all.
Scott Heim, a local builder, spends countless hours there fixing track and doing electrical work.
“I often see him with just his feet sticking out from under the platform,” said Bomboy.
One of Heim’s fondest Saturday memories is the time he helped a 9-year-old boy and his grandfather revive a train they had bought at a garage sale. It didn’t run at all, and the boy was crushed.
Heim had forgotten his glasses that day, but he told the boy, “I know what to do, but I can’t see, and you don’t know what to do, but you can see. So, let’s work together.”
They took it apart, oiled and cleaned the engine and then set it on the track. Heim said he’ll always remember the look on the boy’s face when the stripped-down engine took off. They teamed up for two hours that day, and in the end, the boy had a working train.
To kids, trains seem to “work by magic,” said Heim, but he likes to teach them about the technology behind trains and designs simple electrical projects for them to do. “These kids may be using a hand drill and a screwdriver for the first time, and they are amazed to make something light up.”
Heim believes kids can learn a lot from trains. “I probably handled trains when I was too small, but it was a great learning experience,” he said. “By my pre-teen years, I had a basic understanding of electricity and how to use tools.”
Layouts can be simple or elaborate. The display at the church started out on a single 4 by 8 ft plywood board, then grew as more trains were donated and more track was needed. “We started by adding a one-foot track around the room, then another foot, until the running track is now about three boards wide,” Heim said.
When kids come, they get to go to the closet filled with engines and cars and pick whatever they want to put on the track that day.
“There’s no ‘Don’t touch’ here,” said Bomboy.
“Trains are toys and they should be handled and played with,” said Heim. “Sometimes they do get broken, but they can be fixed. This isn’t the most spectacular layout you might see, but it is definitely fun.”
Other area displays
The area boasts more professional layouts, as well, like the one maintained by the Lower Anthracite Model Railroad Club in Shamokin.
Pete Fleming of Riverside, president of the group, joined in the late 1990s when encouraged by a friend.
Fleming grew up during a time when a Lionel train around the tree was the usual, but then he got interested in HO gauge (a size smaller than O gauge) and used that around his own tree with his boys.
“I was never a modeler, who would build scenery from scratch,” he said, but he did have a layout in his basement for a while.
Joining the club allowed him to work with experienced modelers. The display, which is open to the public for a few days each year in December, accurately depicts the local area, especially the coal regions. Recently they have gone all digital in their controls, and they are also opening a new exhibit to show the many gauges side by side, from tiny N gauge, with track less than ½ inch wide, to HO, to O, the oldest gauge and size most people are familiar with under their Christmas tree.
“O gauge is much easier for kids to handle,” said Fleming, “Track alignment is trickier with the smaller HO, and kids get frustrated and lose interest.”
The Shamokin layout, all HO, is created and maintained by a team of 6 or 7 serious train enthusiasts.
Family influence
Love for trains runs in families. Neil and Susan Wertz, of Rush Township, set up an 8 by 12 ft. display in their basement each year for the Christmas season. With a bank of three large transformers, and a layout with multiple tracks, they can run six trains simultaneously.
The two main trains came from Neil’s and Susan’s childhood homes. Neil’s dad bought the Lionel 2035 engine, which he still runs, in 1952. Back home, it was always under their tree, then put away in boxes, and then set up again when someone was sick and needed to be cheered up.
“Those boxes got lots of use,” Wertz said.
So did the trains. “My brother, Leon, and I would build ramps and stage train wrecks. A lot of couplers got broken off during those years,” he said.
Susan’s dad, Clayton Hess, bought his steam engine in the late 1940s. “He was very fussy about his trains with guard rails around the whole layout,” Susan said. “He had it up even when we lived in a trailer, and he still had a train display in the basement when he was in his 80s.”
The Wertz’s have added to the original two trains over the years with purchases from stores, eBay and local sellers. When Neil’s three children and eight grandchildren visit during train season, they all take turns at the controls, and all three families have trains of their own in their homes.
Drawing in younger people
Some train collectors keep their engines and cars in original boxes and never take them out for fear of damaging them or lowering their value. Some train enthusiasts fear that model trains are becoming an old person’s hobby and that love of trains will diminish with kids turning to TV and online gaming.
Fleming notes that it is hard to recruit younger people to join the Model Railroad Club these days. “They’ll come to the exhibit and tell me ‘I’m gonna join,’ but they don’t often follow through.”
Train lovers like Bomboy, Heim and Wertz, who play trains with kids, would say that interest is still high.
“The worst thing you can do is tell a kid, ‘You’re not playing with it right,’” said Heim. “That’s a real turn-off, and as adults those kids may never open those boxes again.”
“Anyone who sees the joy of kids who come to us on Saturday mornings will believe there will be another generation of train lovers,” said Bomboy.
Putting up a train under the tree is a lot of extra work. It means cleaning track, oiling equipment, and making everything work. But the bottom line, says Bomboy, is that “trains make kids happy. and parents want to make their kids happy, so they will take their trains out of the boxes and set them up.”