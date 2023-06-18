It’s been three years since I was On the Scene for the Transitions Charity Auction. It was wonderful to attend this year. The Auction, held Thursday, June 1 at Evert Dining Hall, Susquehanna University, was as marvelous as I remembered. The theme this year was “The Time is Now.” Indeed it is.
I checked in and made my way to Sue Auman and Union County Commissioner and Transitions board member Stacy Richards. We spent a few minutes chatting before I walked into the dining-room, which was beautifully decorated in purple and white. Fresh flowers, which were available for purchase, graced every table and the dessert table, too (more on that later). Red or white wine was available on tables by the entrance. The bars served beer, wine, and soft drinks. Flavored water was also available. Auction items adorned the lobby area. There was a silent and live auction. Lori Hess Lauver was the stellar auctioneer as always. Guests could purchase a cork for a guaranteed certificate for a bottle of wine.
I found my table and introduced myself to my tablemates: Don Reed, John Piehota, and Danielle McKnight. John and I spent a lot of time talking about mutual friends. It was fun to catch up.
Auction committee member Carol Apple, Dottie Douglas and EBT Supervisor Katie Evans were deep in conversation when I walked over to say Hi. We talked about the scrumptious food the Transitions Auction is known for. This year was no exception. I applaud auction committee chair and board member Sheri Rippon and her Auction Committee for all of their hard work.
Chris Markle was Emcee this year. Helen Nunn introduced us. Chris did an excellent job, as did Bob Kallin who led “Raise the Paddle” later in the evening.
Patty Urosevich introduced me to Tory Kallin. We realized we’ve met before. It was nice to chat. I said Hi to Ted and Tracy Strosser, Transitions executive assistant, Jason Rippon, John and Sue Mathias, and former Transitions CEO Susan Mathias.
I spotted John Meckley, Bernadine Richard, past Transitions president Amy Gronlund, Judi Karr, board member Sabra Karr, Carol Handlin, Curtis Barrick, Janet Mueller, Betty Steffensen, and Walt Bruce. Guests were enjoying the festive evening and the music which featured American standards.
The fabulous food was a feast for the eyes and the palate. Offerings included: sushi, shrimp, Bao, charcuterie cups which were very clever. The paper wrapping held, cheese, olives, meat, and edible flowers. Sausage-stuffed mushrooms sliders, veggies and dip., pork pot stickers, grilled veggie skewers, artichoke hearts, and more, were also part of the fare.
It was fun chatting with Heather Underkoffler, Auction Committee member Leslie Temple, Jessica Brazier, and Michelle Reid. They represented different banks and were good naturedly joking with each other.
I waved to Raven and Marv Rudnitsky (fellow Northeast HS alum), Cindy Peltier, Susan Jordan, Grace Mahon, Steve Lindenmuth, and Transitions Board Treasurer Ed Sigl.
Transitions Board president D. Toni Byrd welcomed the guests to the 35th annual auction. She recognized the Transitions board and the auction committee and introduced CEO Mae-Ling Kranz. Mae-Ling thanked premier sponsor, Evangelical Community Hospital. She explained the this year’s theme, “The Time is Now,” renews Transitions commitment to “do what we do.” “Transitions is dedicated, focused, and vigilant,” the CEO commented.
Judy Woodson, long-time safe-house advocate, the late Tara Rau who was part of Transitions until her passing, and Detective William (Bill) Neitz, who died not long before the Auction,were also recognized. Bill Neitz was the fourth recipient of the Pete Macky Advocacy Award. Union County DA Pete Johnson and the nurses at Evangelical Hospital were also recognized. In 1994, Women in Transition (Transitions former name) was the first in PA to use forensics for sexual assault.
This year’s recipient was Mike Piecuch, Snyder County DA. Mike goes “above and beyond” as an advocate for victims of sexual abuse. The award was presented to Mike by Nancy Macky, Pete’s widow. It was an emotional presentation.
The featured speaker was Sarah Isaac-Samuel, a childhood abuse survivor. She is the executive director of TWIGS, (Together we Initiate Growth and Stability).Sarah provides art sessions to survivors of trauma and abuse. The program was beautiful and heartfelt.
Lori Hess Lauver was up next with the live auction. The silent auction was virtual. The live-auction items included sumptuous dinners, an Italian villa vacation, a Rehoboth town-house stay, a ski package and more. Bidding was fast and furious and fun to watch.
The Dessert Dash took place when the Auction took a break. Dashers from each table were chosen by their table mates. I saw guests running barefoot (they were serious!), and each runner could choose a delightful dessert: cakes, cupcakes, pies; all kinds of sweets. The highest-bidding table went first, and then down the line. It’s fun and exciting, as people cheer on their runner.
Raise the Paddle, led by Bob Kallin urged guests to raise their paddles for each amount from $2,500. down to $100. The guests were very generous for an outstanding cause.
I enjoyed meeting Emily Gorski, founder of DIG Furniture Bank. Emily’s work helps countless people in our Valley.
What a wonderful evening. The time certainly is now to support Transitions of PA which helps both men and women struggling with abuse and sex trafficking.
It’s an honor to cover the Transitions Auction. And to see so may people coming together and be so generous. Thank you. Thanks, also, to sponsors, volunteers, staff, and board of directors, for all of your work.
Until next time…
