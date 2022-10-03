SUNBURY — Transitions of PA will host the first of three candlelight vigils across the Valley tonight to remember victims of domestic violence.
The event, which will begin at 7 p.m. at Cameron Park in Sunbury, will feature Sunbury attorney Joel Wiest who will deliver remarks and speak on his efforts to continue to support the nonprofit group with legal services for victims.
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month
“I have always been impressed with the professionalism and caring of this organization,” Wiest said. “It is an honor for me to speak on behalf of all those who are or have been abused,” Weist said.
A second vigil will be held Oct. 13 in Lewisburg and the third one will be held in Middleburg, according to the organization’s website.
According to the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence, one in four women and one in seven men will experience physical violence from an intimate partner.
The Oct. 13 event will be held at Hufnagle Park, in Lewisburg, and will feature County Commissioner Stacy Richards as a guest speaker.
The Oct. 20 event will be held behind the Snyder County Courthouse along Willow Street, in Middleburg and will feature Snyder County District Attorney Mike Piecuch and Victim Witness Coordinator Lacy Kreider. Both events start at 7 p.m.
For more information visit transitionsofpa.org.