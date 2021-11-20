Travis Onque' Blake died in his home in Austin, Texas, on Nov. 12. He was born Oct. 11, 1982, in Danville, to Monroe Onque Blake Jr. and Marilyn Leitzel Blake Newman. In addition to being survived by his mother and stepfather, Barry, he is survived by Sachiko Robertson, and his sons Junichi and Monroe. He is also survived by his siblings Rebecca Thompson (Dan), Sarah Newman, Jordan Blake (Jennifer), Jacob Newman (Abby) and his nephew, Finn and niece, Eloise. He is part of a large family with eight uncles, nine aunts, and thirty cousins. Those who passed before him include his father, grandparents, three uncles and an aunt.
Travis enjoyed hiking and camping in the woods of PA and swimming in the oceans of the world. In his youth, he played many sports, but especially excelled at soccer. Travis liked to cook and raise vegetables. His greatest love was his family. He enjoyed doing science projects, playing chess and video games with his sons.
A future celebration of life will be held June 2022 in Pennsylvania. Please contact mknewman37@gmail.com for more information.
If you wish to send cards to his sons, please add a happy memory of Travis. Address the cards to: 714 Bogar Drive, Selinsgrove, PA 17870, or send to mknewman37@gmail.com.
If you wish to donate to a Go Fund Me Account for his sons, please contact the family at mknewman37@gmail.com.