For a tree to be considered hazardous there must be a structural defect which could predispose it to failure AND a target such as a structure, road, sidewalk, campsite or other area that there is property or people.
The location of a tree does not directly render it hazardous. However, hazardous trees are more likely found in certain locations.
Lone trees, especially tall ones, are prone to lightning strikes. If they are the only remnant of a previously wooded lot, lone trees may have damaged or undersized root systems.
Trees in high traffic areas, vehicle or pedestrian, are prone to soil compaction, root wounding and subsequent root decay. New developments cut from wooded areas usually leave trees. These plants have a high incidence of defects and disorders. Even if the trunk appears undamaged, the roots may have severe problems.
Trees growing in wet sites generally have a shallow root system that could predispose it to windthrow from ground or root failure. Trees growing in shallow, rocky soils, especially in exposed areas, are prone to windthrow.
A thorough inspection of the branches, stem, root crown and area around the root system is essential in detecting structural deficiencies in trees. In the crown, dead branches and broken branches pose obvious problems. Pay specific attention to crown areas overhanging roads, structures, walkways and driveways. Internodal pruning (topping cuts) are more prone to breakage due to their weak attachment. Abrupt bends in limbs; weak attachments and unbalanced crowns combined with defects such as decay or root disease are more prone to failure.
On the trunk and main scaffold limbs “V”-crotches pose a serous risk of failure. Where leaders attach and form a “V” shape, there is bark included between the main stems. As the plants mature, this area of inclusion worsens and the ratio of actual support tissue lessens, until eventual failure. Leaning trees do not pose a threat in and by themselves, however, associated with decay, the likelihood of failure is increased significantly. Multiple stemmed trees originating from stump sprouts (coppice growth) often have internal decay in the root collar area. Abnormal swelling or exudation of moisture from the lower trunk or root collar area is often related to decay and/or root rot diseases.
Decay in the trunk or major branches is the most common hazardous defect encountered in urban trees. Symptoms of decay may be quite obvious such as open cavities or may be inconspicuous and require careful examination.
Fungal fruiting structures (conks) growing on live trees could indicate extensive decay. Loose and dead bark could be an indication of decaying tissue beneath. Cracks are radial separations in wood and bark. Cracks may be associated with extensive wood decay or minor wounds. Cracks allow the wood beneath to dry and become more brittle. Seams are radial separations of the bark tissues that have been closed by callus growth. Seams may also be an indication of internal decay or minor wounds. Two seams on opposite “sides” of the tree are a sign of extensive internal decay. A Burl is an abnormal proliferation of wood and bark tissues on localized areas of the trunk or limbs. This may be an indication of a structural deficiency. Cankers are localized dead areas (lesions) on the bark of stems and branches that are caused by fungal or bacterial pathogens. Wood beneath cankers may be decaying or weakened.
The root system can show signs of root rot by decay pathogens producing fungal fruiting bodies also. Mushrooms near the base or surface roots may also be a sign of root decay. Trees that lack a distinct basal flare may be buried by fill soil. This will lead to deterioration (decay) of tissues on the lower trunk and root collar area. Trees that have abnormalities, swollen or disfigured areas in the main stem, near the base are usually seriously decayed.
Structurally sound trees may be considered hazardous if they interfere with the routine activities of people. View obstructions from signs, traffic signals, intersections and curves in the roadway can potentially contribute to an accident. The raising of sidewalks can create a tripping hazard. Certain tree species, size and location could make lightning strikes more likely. The interference with power lines could also create the potential for electrocution.
An inspection of the entire tree and area around the plant is necessary to detect potentially hazardous conditions.
Many of the symptoms that I mentioned could alert you that there might be a potential tree hazard on your property. Evaluating the seriousness of some of these defects is best done by an arborist trained in recognizing tree hazards. Remember that visual hazard assessments are usually performed by arborists at no charge. If extensive detection techniques are needed to make their assessment there may be fees associated.
Several management techniques could be used to minimize the risk associated with hazard trees. Removing the tree is an obvious cure. You can remove the target when practical, such as a picnic table or play set. Pruning, cabling, and bracing are all therapies used to minimize tree risks. These techniques need to be performed to industry standards.
There is no such thing as a perfectly safe tree in the urban forest. But if you manage your trees properly you can reduce the risk of failures.
Cody Kouneski is an Arborist Representative for Bartlett Tree Experts and is a ISA Certified Arborist. Email questions about your own trees and shrubs to ckouneski@bartlett.com or call 570-922-0113