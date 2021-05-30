Each year in the United States hundreds of people are struck by lightning and about 50 die. Most fatalities occur when people take refuge under trees.
The number of trees struck greatly exceeds a million a year. Some of these trees die immediately due to the strikes. Many are predisposed to attack by wood boring insects, decay, canker and root rot, and die within a few years. Some trees are struck with seemingly no damage at all.
Lightning is produced to equalize electrical charges between negatively charged clouds and positively charged objects on earth. As lightning approaches the ground it is in the form of a stepped leader. The leader pulls a traveling spark from tall conductive objects in the area. When the stepped leader and the traveling spark connect, there is a flash of lightning.
Benjamin Franklin is credited with the development of lightning protection systems in 1749. Fortunately, he was never electrocuted during the experiments he conducted. His systems are in widespread use to this day, protecting barns, steeples and homes.
In the 1920’s, the tree care industry adapted Benjamin Franklin’s lightning protection system for use in shade and ornamental trees. Over the years the materials and techniques have changed somewhat for the better, but the concept remains the same.
Short of removal, it is not possible to prevent a tree from attracting lightning. Instead, the protection, consisting of a network of copper conductors connected to a ground rod, conducts the charge harmlessly to the ground.
Because electric current follows the path of least resistance, the copper cables, no tree damage occurs. Most strikes leave behind no evidence in a protected tree.
Studies using fuses connected in the protection system have proven that some trees have been struck four or five times with no resulting damage.
In the absence of a lightning protection system the charge may jump from the tree to a nearby structure to take advantage of less resistant paths such as TV antennas, downspouts, water pipes, electric wires or even a metal ladder leaning on a building. The heat generated by a lightning arc or by melting metal can easily set a structure afire.
Of course, it is impractical to outfit all tall or susceptible trees with a protection system, but some trees should certainly be considered.
Some golf courses have protected those lone trees under which players are apt to seek shelter in a storm. College campuses consider tall trees in heavy traffic areas. Other candidates are tall trees that overhang houses, park trees near recreational areas and valuable historic, memorial or specimen trees. Certain species of trees are more likely to be struck than others, such as oak, tulip, ash, locust, hemlock, sycamore and spruce to name a few.
If you are considering a lightning protection system for your tree, make sure that you have a qualified arborist advise you and install the system.
These systems are designed to attract lightning and direct it safely to the ground. If it is installed improperly or the materials are substandard, the system could serve no purpose and could even be dangerous.
Remember that a lightning protection system should be inspected annually for potential problems. Every five years or so depending on the growth of the tree the system may need to be extended. This is not something that you put into a tree and forget about.
Cody Kouneski is an Arborist Representative for Bartlett Tree Experts and is a ISA Certified Arborist. Email questions about your own trees and shrubs to ckouneski@bartlett.com or call 570-922-0113