Socialization is the reason that many organisms still exist today. Geese have adapted their flight pattern into the V to conserve energy. Groups of tiny red-tailed monkeys have been known to band together and mob African wood owls. Even chickens are highly social and alert each other of nearby threats.
Yet, somehow an entire plant kingdom has survived this long with little to no socialization at all. They’ve adapted to survive millions of years and a manner of challenges from volcanic activity to parasitism. They’ve even survived the last few hundred years of logging, farming, and land development. All of this they’ve done alone. Or so we thought.
At the forefront of modern dendrology is German author and forester Peter Wohlleben. In his book “The Hidden Life of Trees: What They Feel, How They Communicate” he confirms his groundbreaking hypothesis. Trees are not only more intelligent than we had previously thought, but they too are social beings.
Using what scientists are now calling mycorrhizal networks, trees are able to utilize fungi to connect their thin roots into a forest-wide network. “Some are calling it the ‘wood-wide web’” said Wohlleben. Trees, across all species, are able to communicate with each other as well as share nutrients during hard times. Wohlleben has discovered a new mutualistic relationship in the natural world.
But, the trees aren’t the only animal benefiting from the relationship.. In exchange for their aid in tree communication, the fungi linking the roots consume about 30% of the sugar that the trees photosynthesize. There is a whole complex web of symbiotic relationships happening below our feet every single day.
Wohlleben and his peers have collected evidence that proves trees change their behavior after receiving these chemical and low-pulsing electrical signals, which leads to their next big question. What could the trees be discussing? The scientists believe that they likely send distress signals about droughts, disease, or possible predators, including chainsaws. However, the lives of trees are not constantly in peril. “What do trees say when there is no danger and they feel content?” asks Wohlleben, “This I would love to know.”
While we haven’t been able to answer that question, myself and the rest of Mr. Wagner’s AP Environmental Science students have been investigating tree roots under this new light. We’ve measured trees on school property to determine how many are likely communicating amongst themselves. Later, we even had the opportunity to measure a tree’s actual root system after it had been pulled from the ground. We don’t have any of the answers Wohlleben is looking for, but we’re following the path, one step at a time.
Jill Nied is a junior at Danville Area High School and a student in Van Wagner’s AP Environmental Science class. She plans to pursue journalism and other writing opportunities in the future.