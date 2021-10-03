Soil and nutrient management are key aspects of a total plant health care program. This includes the management of water, bulk density, pH, organic matter, nutrient retention capacity as well as nutrients. With proper soil management, trees will develop healthy root systems that will result in a vigorous, healthy crown.
In the forest environment, where most landscape trees and shrubs evolved, the essential elements needed for growth are derived from the breakdown of soil minerals and organic matter. Fallen leaves, twigs and branches provide an excellent ground cover, which is low in density, resistant to compaction which can lead to rapid entry of rainwater. This litter layer reduces evaporation of soil moisture. As the litter breaks down into humus and finer organic matter components, the nutrient retention capacity of the soil is increased, pH is naturally modified to fit the plants’ needs.
In the urban landscape, many of these processes do not occur. Fallen leaves and twigs are removed, breaking the natural recycling process. Most trees have turf growing over their root systems.
Young trees surrounded by turf do not grow as well as the same trees surrounded by mulch or bare soil. There are several reasons for this including alleleopathy, competition for water and competition for nutrients. Alleleopathy is the chemical inhibition of one plant by another. Grasses, walnut and redwood are known to produce chemicals, which suppress the root growth of adjacent trees and shrubs.
Grass roots tend to be much finer and denser than tree roots. Therefore, they have greater access to the volume of soil under a tree. When fertilizers are surface applied, grass roots tend to absorb the majority of the nutrients. The remaining nutrients are often not adequate to supply the needs of the tree.
Mature trees growing in confined areas without nutrient cycling or supplemental feeding will eventually deplete the soil of some elements. Years of nutrient absorption without significant replacement will leave the soil depleted and reduce the growth potential of the tree.
Another major factor for trees and shrubs in the urban environment is alkaline soils. While rain water is typically acidic, when it lands on concrete, asphalt or many other hard surfaces, it can become alkaline. Some municipal water supplies are limed to reduce rusting of water mains; irrigation with this water raises soil pH.
When construction occurs before or after planting, the subsoil often replaces the topsoil or the two soils are mixed together.
Since the subsoil tends to be more alkaline, the soils in which trees and shrubs are planted are more alkaline than undisturbed native soils. This combination of alkaline runoff, alkaline irrigation and alkaline soil mixes limits the availability of several nutrients. When subsoils (which are low in organic matter) are present, even more nutrients may be lacking.
Trees which are nutrient deficient grow slower and are more susceptible to injury from drought, air pollution, soil compaction, extreme temperatures and disease. Many insects are either attracted to weakened plants or do more damage to nutrient deficient plants.
All of these factors combine to make nutrient deficient trees and shrubs have shorter lives and a less aesthetically pleasing appearance.
Does this mean that all trees and shrubs require annual fertilization? No, it doesn’t. Some trees growing in fertile soils with properly applied mulch do have adequate amounts of available nutrients. These cases are however a rare exception.
During the fall and early spring, when temperatures are above freezing, the root systems of woody plants are actively growing. Use this time as an opportunity to work in the garden and address the conditions of your soil. You certainly won’t have the time when the weeds start growing in the spring.
Cody Kouneski is an Arborist Representative for Bartlett Tree Experts and is a ISA Certified Arborist. Email questions about your own trees and shrubs to ckouneski@bartlett.com or call 570-922-0113. Read previous Tree Topics columns at dailyitem.com/treetopics.