Trena M. Gemberling, 63, of Millmont, passed away Monday, March 27, 2023, at her home following a short battle with cancer.
She was born March 1, 1960, in Lewisburg, a daughter of the late Joseph and Betty (Hackenberg) Herman. She was married to John E. Gemberling who survives.
Trena attended West Snyder High School.
She enjoyed going yard-saling, watching the hummingbirds, and collecting antique furniture.
The family will remember her for her love of banana splits.
Surviving are two daughters, Tina Hall (Shaun Boyer) of Mifflinburg, and Tammy (Thomas) Griffith of Middleburg; a son, Michael (Tammy) Kerlin Jr. of New Berlin; stepchildren, Melissa Combs (Ted Snyder), of Lewisburg, Craig (Carol) Gemberling, and Nick (Andrea) Gemberling, all of Middleburg; eight grandchildren, Austin Gessner, Madison Hall, Hailey Kerlin, Zoey Kerlin, Aleah Gemberling, Sarah Roupp, Robin Hopp, and Alissa Combs; and two sisters, Gladys Jamison and Dianne (Donald) Kratzer.
She was preceded in death by a brother in infancy, Dean Earl Herman; and two sisters, Dorothy Miller and Mary Hollenbach.
At Trena’s request there will be no viewing but family and friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, March 31, at the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg, followed by a graveside service in Glendale Cemetery, Middleburg, with the Rev. Timothy Reich officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to honor Trena’s memory are being accepted by the family to defray funeral expenses.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.