MANDATA — Four Bulldogs scored in double figures in Tri Valley's victory over Line Mountain.
Aiden Tressler finished with 18 points for the Eagles (1-3) in the game.
Tri Valley 61, Line Mountain 42
Tri Valley (4-0) 61
Braedon Doyle 1 0-0 2; Kole Miller 8 0-1 17; Lane Yoder 4 2-5 11; Dawsyn Manning 5 0-1 13; Cayden Leonard 4 3-4 14; Luke Wehry 1 1-3 3; Jaden Kroh 0 1-2 1. Totals: 23 7-16 61.
3-point goals: Leonard 3, Manning 3, Miller, Yoder.
Did not score: Mason Begis, Matt Raulston, Ayden Rodichok, Owen Miller, Shawn Bowman.
Line Mountain (1-3) 42
Nick Snyder 1 1-2 4; Brady Buriak 2 0-0 6; Aiden Tressler 7 2-3 18; Bryce Smeltz 1 3-5 5; Evan Swinehart 0 1-2 1. Totals: 14 9-18 42.
3-point goals: Buriak 2, Tressler 2, Snyder.
Did not score: None.
Score by quarters
Tri Valley;11;25;12;13 — 61
Line Mountain;7;10;9;14 — 42