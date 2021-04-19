On Sunday, April 18, 2021, Trina Eia, incredible wife and loving mother of four dearly loved children, passed away at the age of 38.
Trina was born Aug. 9, 1982, in Lewisburg, to David and Marilyn (Ulmer) Shaffer. She graduated from Middleburg High School in 2001 and Lancaster Bible College in 2004 with a bachelor’s in social work. On May 22, 2004, she married Shane Eia in a field at her parents’ home. We eventually had three sons, Zeynu, Leif and Elias, and a daughter, Fozla.
Being a mother was something she always wanted and enjoyed it greatly. She homeschooled our kids until she was diagnosed with cancer and was unable to do it any longer. We were married just shy of 17 years; she has been a true pleasure to be married to and we will miss her greatly. She loved the Lord and wanted her life and eventual death to bring Him glory. Beyond being active in her church, Christ Church of Beaver Springs, she was passionate about missions and making Christ known. She would often tell me that she didn’t want to be remembered as a good person but rather as a sinner saved by grace alone through faith alone in Christ alone. She had no enemies besides the weeds in her garden. Everyone who knew her will forever remember her smile and she would never let anyone go without a goodbye hug. If you had an ailment, she always had an oil for that. There is much more than could be said, I’m just sorry if you didn’t know her, she was a true joy to know and be around.
In addition to her husband and children, she is survived by her parents, Dave and Marilyn Shaffer; siblings, Michelle Moran and husband Ken, Daniel Shaffer and wife Paula, Calvin Shaffer and wife Nichole; in-laws, David and Cindy Eia; brothers-in-law, Caleb Eia and wife Ashley, Andrew Eia and wife Angela; as well as sister-in-law, Amber Ulrich and husband Brent, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She has chosen to donate her body for science so there will be no viewing or funeral. A time of visitation with the family will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 24, at Christ Church of Beaver Springs, 800 Center Ave., Beaver Springs, followed by a Celebration of Life ceremony at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations are being accepted for a fund to benefit the children when they get older. Donations can be sent to Shane Eia, 2083 Paxtonville Road, Middleburg, PA 17842.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.