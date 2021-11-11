The Daily Item
UNIVERSITY PARK — The trio of Ali Brigham, Niya Beverley and Makenna Marisa combined for 63 points, and powered Penn State to an 83-69 nonconference women’s basketball win over Rider on Thursday.
Brigham continued her great start to her Lady Lion career with her second-straight 20-point effort, this time scoring a game-high 23 points on 11-of-13 shooting. She added six rebounds and six assists. Beverley scored 20 points for the third time in her career, and went 8-of-10 from the field.
Marisa tacked on an additional 20 points with four three-pointers. Leilani Kapinus tallied four points, eight rebounds, three assists and three steals. Penn State shot 53 percent from the floor, including 42 percent from 3-point range. The Lady Lions assisted on 21 of 33 baskets.
Thursday’s win for the Lady Lions (2-0) marked the first time the program has had three players score 20-plus points in a game since December 7, 2014 against Wagner. It also marks back-to-back seasons in which the Lady Lions have scored 80-plus points in their first two games of the season, doing so for the first time since the 1994-95 (100 vs. Rutgers, 86 vs. Vanderbilt) season.
Rider was paced by Raphaela Toussaint’s 21 points, while Lenaejha Evans added 13.