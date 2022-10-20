Trisha A. Knepp, 57, of McClure, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at her home.
She was born May 29, 1965, in Lewistown, a daughter of the late Gene and Kathryn (Mateer) Knepp.
Trisha was a graduate of West Snyder High School.
She attended Trinity Lutheran Church in McClure.
She worked as a correctional officer at the Snyder County Prison and also worked as a lunch lady for the local schools.
Trisha was the first Miss Queen Bean at the McClure Bean Soup Festival. She enjoyed painting ceramics and making crafts. Trisha also loved her dogs very much.
Trisha is survived by two sons, Jesse and Jason Phillips; granddaughter, Alexis Phillips, as well as other grandchildren; one brother; numerous nieces and nephews; and her companion, Dale Yetter.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by the Pheasant Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown.