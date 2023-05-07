It’s been a tricky week at home. The list of weeks more important than “birthday week” in our house is pretty short.
In fact, there isn’t a seven-day window on the calendar more critical than the week that just ended. Or is it just starting?
Either way, the girl I met in high school and have been married to for 21 years is celebrating her birthday.
It’s always been a big deal, a don’t-mess-with-mom’s-birthday sort of big deal that the kids fully understand and acknowledge it is a foundation to a happy home life.
When planning a road trip to visit CNHI newspapers down south this coming week, the subject of leaving today may have been broached.
Cue side-eye, and the full-throated silence screaming “You know what day that is?” paired with “Are you serious?”
I pick up the rental car Monday morning.
But this year is tough. Because The Birthday — a proper noun in our house — is on a Sunday. Does that mean we just lived through birthday week, or is it this week?
Mrs. Bowman is taking off work Monday. So my guess is birthday week starts now and goes for seven days. But it has been acknowledged all weekend just to be safe.
The boy, all of 12 now, understands the importance. He’s been on eggshells all week, got torched the other night because he didn’t put his dirty dishes away on birthday week. He knows he should know better. Don’t poke bears.
The best news is that there is zero chance anyone in our house forgets The Birthday. “My birthday week is coming up...” is a somewhat familiar refrain that starts in late April. We just assume once the calendar hits May, the always present and deferential reverence deserved for wife/mom really begins.
In 30-plus years, I’ve never once forgotten The Birthday. Seriously, I’m not that dumb.
I Googled “What to do if you forget your wife’s birthday?” just to see. There were, not surprisingly, 116 million hits.
An aside, in case you were wondering why it feels like guys are in the doghouse more than wives: If you do the same Google search but swapped “husband’s” for “wife’s” you only get 90 million hits. So dudes, apparently, messed up 26 million times more. Again, not surprising.
There’s a lot of really good advice in those searches, right in line with what you think it should be: Apologize without making excuses, get a last-minute cake/card/flowers, get the family involved, get them a gift and find a way to make it up to them (Maybe that weekend getaway you’ve been putting off...).
All those sort of miss the first step in crisis management: Put the shovel down and stop digging the hole.
Just own up to the boneheaded lack of awareness and find a way to make it up (See list, above). I find it best to revisit one of the greatest sports quotes of all time when begging for forgiveness. Roberto De Vicenzo signed an incorrect scorecard at the 1968 Masters, losing the Green Jacket by a stroke. When De Vicenzo realized his mistake, he lamented “What a stupid I am to be wrong here.”
There are things you can forget. Stopping for milk on the way home, to put up an away message.
Forgetting a loved one’s birthday isn’t one of those.
Email comments to bbowman@dailyitem.com.