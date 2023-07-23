In the Christian New Testament, we find in the first verse of Chapter 14 of the Gospel of John, the charge from the Jesus-we-say-we-follow: “Let not your heart be troubled.” That was the instruction he gave to the Disciples as he was leaving them for the last time.
What are they to do? How will they survive without their leader? What will life look like and who will now guide them? Maybe that is why they were always asking, “Who’s the greatest among us?” and asking to be seated beside Jesus, or at the best place at the table. They were only human and their humanness often was on full display. However, Jesus kept reminding them, “Don’t be afraid, fear not,” and now this last charge Jesus gave, “Let not your heart be troubled,” there is hope!
I considered this recently as I was thinking of the family and friends from whom I was hearing the same messages and questions: “Are the ‘end times’ near?” “This world is in bad shape.” “Soon people won’t be able to make it anymore, they won’t be able to afford to live.” and most of the folks I hear with these questions and statements would tell me they are followers of Christ.
It boggles my mind a bit to hear and experience some Christians always in an uproar over something and afraid of everything. The media outlets — from our phones and our tablets to our newspapers, cable news networks, and local news stations — are great at whipping up a frenzy of fear and segregation. Even “religious networks” have no good news or encouragement to share. It is all about fear, because fear ‘sells’, especially if we can get as many people on the same page as possible fearing the same thing.
In my life, before I answered my call to ministry and became a pastor, I was a trainer for a Fortune 100 company. Part of the sales training — I still remember — was that people will trust and buy from you if they perceive you are like them. In other words, find common ground. Too often, in today’s world, I am afraid we have sought common enemies instead of common ground. Churches and faith communities have sought ways to distinguish themselves from others — not by how uniting they actually are, but by how dividing they can be through judgment and division of who’s in and who is out — again, something Jesus never did, said, or told his Disciples to do that I can find in Christian scriptures.
I remember growing up that my grandmother — probably the happiest, most peace-filled woman I have ever known — spent most of her time caring for others. She watched the nightly news and then turned off the television and went on with her life. If it was winter, she would do her sewing — usually clothes or a quilt for a neighbor in need — if it was spring, summer, or fall, it was typically garden tending or maybe canning. But her day always ended the same way it started — reading something of the Gospel scriptures, good news, or words of encouragement. It was certainly not paying attention to the “news cycle”. As I have grown into and am maturing in my ministry, I have begun to realize something. The Jesus so many of us say we follow never judged, never offered one commandment that covered all other commandments, and never came to a message or lesson through fear.
I thought of my grandmother — the life lessons she taught me in her living — and wondered what life lessons are we teaching as individuals and as faith communities? Are we teaching love, mercy and compassion or are we teaching judgement, division, and fear? In the Gospel according to John, chapter 17, there is a charge that as followers of Christ we are to be in the world not of the world, that text I’m afraid is so often used to create division and fear when division and fear is an actual product of a world of societal making, and not one of Christ’s making, Christ’s call is to be simply love in the world.
“Let not your heart be troubled,” is too often answered by saying if you are afraid come, join others who are afraid and let’s be afraid together, instead of, “Come, let us find comfort together, let us do things to remove fear and create community of hope, mercy, and love.” Ultimately, it is up to us — if you believe God gave us free will. It is up to us to choose hope over fear, unity over segregation, and love over hate. Maybe this is why I choose to listen to less news these days and get out and spend more time getting to know others. I invite you to do the same, not looking for oneness of mind but unity of respect. For no matter what your faith belief (or even if you don’t have one), the unity of respect for all others will, I believe, go a long way to uniting us in the spirit of what all major faiths in the world ultimately preach — and that, my friend, is love.