TROY — Evan Woodward drained five 3-pointers and ended with a team-high 24 points for the Trojans in their non-conference blowout win over the visiting Green Dragons.
Henry Harrison scored 16 points for Lewisburg in the loss. Cam Michaels' nine points came in the second half of the game.
Troy 65, Lewisburg 45
Troy 65
Jackson Taylor 1 0-0 2; Colin Loveland 2 4-6 8; Justice Chimics 1 4-4 6; Lance Heasley 2 2-4 6; Evan Woodward 8 3-3 24; Jack Burbage 5 3-3 13; Lincoln L. 2 2-4 6. Totals: 21 18-24 65.
3-point goals: Woodwand 5.
Did not score: Jeff B.
Lewisburg 45
Cam Michaels 4 0-0 9; Henry Harrison 5 4-5 16; Jack Blough 3 1-2 7; Neyshawn Mabry 2 0-0 4; Dylan Dershem 2 0-0 4; Charlie Landis 2 2-3 6. Totals: 16 7-10 45.
3-point goals: Harrison 2, Michaels.
Did not score: Wade Young, Tsagtoo Batboatar, Alex Gilmore.
Score by quarters
Lewisburg;7;16;15;10 — 45
Troy;15;10;19;19 — 65