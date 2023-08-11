There will be a measurable amount of snow on the Gilson Farm grounds Saturday, in Winfield just outside of New Berlin, where thousands of people are expected to join in Gilson Snow's annual Snow in Summer festival.
Truckloads of snow arrived at the farm Friday and early Saturday, in time to ensure snowboarders and skiers have the right surface to test their mettle on the two ramp structures on the farm grounds.
The idea for a snow day in summer "really came about as a result of caring about the community," said Nick Gilson, owner and co-founder, and Austin Moyer, co-founder and C.E.O. of Gilson.
"It is our way of thanking the community that supported our young business," Gilson said. "They took us under their wing and allowed us to create an ecosystem that allowed us to be successful in our early days."
In true fashion, they decided to throw a huge party.
"Doing it in the summer was the right time of year for us," Gilson said. The idea of actually having snow came from trying to present an event that would embody the company's culture.
"We wanted to bring the spirit of winter to the summer," Moyer said. The snow on Snow Day is Zamboni shavings.
They'll bring in several truckloads, enough snow to cover both their ramps.
The snow will be kept in a giant outdoor insulated freezer.
Through the years, except for during the pandemic, Summer Snow Days "has gone from being what felt like a relatively young company partying with a bunch of breweries in the area into a truly professional festival with tons of partners and thousands of people coming here," Moyer said.
Craft vendors, food trucks, 16 different craft breweries and distilleries will be at Snow Day, said event manager Vanessa Venios. "Lots of experiences and games for kids to enjoy," she added.
Professional athletes will be at the festival demonstrating their skills. People from the community will be able to jump down the ramp as well.
Time for the Snow Day is 2-6 p.m. Early access for VIPs is 1 p.m.
This is a free event, but there are three levels of tickets, including free and a VIP level, Gilson said. All the tickets are on gilsonsnow.com.
Click on Summer Snow Day link for tickets, which will come to your email almost immediately, Gilson said.