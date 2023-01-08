NORTHUMBERLAND — Members of Christ United Methodist Church have turned a basement room of the Northumberland church into a “true shopping experience,” said Noelle Long.
Long, one of the members who spearheaded the effort to create Born Again Boutique offering children’s clothing and accessories, was in the shop Saturday when it opened for the first time to the public at the King and Front streets church.
“We’ve already received so many donations today,” she said, gesturing to several boxes and bags of clothing items brought in to the store.
Shoppers are invited to swap a donated clothing item, personal hygiene or food product for an item on display on several racks.
Each item is examined for stains or any imperfection before being laundered. Unused items will be put in the church rummage sale, Long said.
The boutique features mainly clothing for children and youth, but items for adults — including purses, jackets, jeans and jewelry — have also been donated and are being offered at the shop.
“I can’t believe how many things still have tags,” said Megan Millard, presiding lay person at Christ United Methodist Church.
Millard joined the church last summer following Pastor Joan Dodson’s retirement. It was Dodson’s idea two years ago to provide a place for youth to trade clothes.
“We’re always looking for ways to help serve the community without a cost to the community,” she said. “A previous church I served had a clothing room and Noelle and I thought since the coffee house (located next to the Born Again Boutique) is for the youth, it would be a good place for them to trade clothes and not have to spend money.”
The idea was expanded and on Saturday, the boutique opened its doors.
“They have been so creative,” said Dodson after visiting the boutique Saturday morning and donating a new purse.
“This is marvelous,” said longtime church member Helen Hummel as she walked around the newly renovated space that features two fitting rooms, new flooring, lighting and painting.
“The area really needs something like this,” said Hummel who worked nearly two decades at Northumberland County Children and Youth Services.
Born Again Boutique will be open to the public 6 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday and 9 a.m. to noon the first and third Saturday of the month.
Those who have donated items they do not want to exchange may email theboutiqueatcumc@gmail.com or call the church office at 570-473-8543. For more information on the boutique, visit facebook.com/BoutiqueAtCUMC or www.christnorry.org/ministries.
Cornerstone Cafe in the church basement next to the boutique is open to students in grades 5 to 12 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. every second and fourth Saturday of the month.
The coffee shop will soon be open to adults only from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. the first Friday of the month.