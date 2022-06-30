For 35 years, Al “Brick” Hess was my father-in-law, and a terrific guy who was always ready to help others. After retiring, he became a true community leader, beginning with organizing a committee of fellow citizens involved with the restoration of the Civil War monument, located at the corner of South Third Street and University Avenue in Lewisburg.
It was through that effort that the annual Union County Veterans’ Fourth of July parade was launched. Sadly, we lost this WWII Navy veteran in March and we still haven’t totally come to grips with the void that has been left in our lives.
We were recently approached by Terry Burke, parade president, about how to honor him this year’s event. It was an extremely kind and gesture and we thank him very much for wanting to recognize his contributions.
We tried to look at this through dad’s eyes as he wasn’t one for any kind of fanfare. He was “all about” helping others, especially family, kids and fellow veterans.
We decided that what he would love more than anything else would be to ask for donations to help maintain the Union County WWII honor roll in Mifflinburg. Fellow veteran Drew Machamer and my father-in-law made this hidden treasure of Union County a reality and any donations will continue to honor those who have served and to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.
On Facebook, Union County WW2 Honor Roll — Mifflinburg Pa will tell you all about what we are doing. Our pledge is to not only honor veterans, but to do something tangible to help them, as every day should be Veteran’s Day.
Donations may be sent to: Union County Veterans Foundation, c/o 916 Washington Ave. Lewisburg, PA 17837.
Doug and Tracy Walter,
Union County Veterans Foundation
Linntown